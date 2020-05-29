Funding secured for Southern Downs veterans

FUNDING FOR ASSOCIATION: Southern Downs Ex-Services Association president Ken Ashton holding the original flag from the Battle of Tarakan in 1945.

FORCED to contended with the loss of their beloved weekly meetings, the veterans of Southern Downs ex services Association said July couldn't come soon enough.

For some, every Friday morning is a lifeline, where they can meet with like-minded friends over a cup of coffee.

But since COVID-19 restrictions were enacted in March, the association's 85 members have only been able to stay connected via telephone until stage two of the road map arrives.

"It's very hard for a lot of them because it's the highlight of their week," President Ken Ashton said.

"They can go and have a yarn with each other, most of them live for that get together."

But Mr Ashton said one silver lining out of the break will be the chance to make the clubhouse more safe and accessible for the clubs' vulnerable members.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announced yesterday the association would receive $5436 to construct a fire safety exit on their Wood St headquarters.

"The majority of our members are over 70 and the only entrance is the front door," Mr Ashton said.

"There's two windows in the back corner where you lift a pin out and open up, that's the emergency exit and well you can't be throwing old fellas out these windows."

"The Southern Downs Ex-Services Association is a worthy recipient of this Federal Government funding program and will use these funds to ensure a safer environment for its members," Mr Littleproud said.

"Local community groups like the Southern Downs Ex-Services Association play an important role in understanding the challenges in their community."

Mr Ashton said the funding indicated the important role veterans play in the community.

"Most definitely and not having ANZAC Day this year was a big thing too, as it is another very important day for all of the guys," he said.

"When the people are in the street cheering them on, that makes them feel so proud that the Australian people are right behind them."

"They cannot wait to be back together."