Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LET THEM PLAY: Junior representative cricket programs are to start in June.
LET THEM PLAY: Junior representative cricket programs are to start in June.
Sport

Fun to begin with return of juniors

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
11th May 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: In a positive sign for sportspeople everywhere, the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association will start junior representative coaching programs on June 12.

IWMCA president Mike Stoodley confirmed the region's leading under-14 players would commence their off-season training clinics.

He said the decision to hold the sessions was made in response to the State Government's announcement of its road map to restarting community sport.

"Community sport is back on the radar and we'll be hooking in as soon as we can," he said.

Stoodley said Johnno Gibbs and Nev Paulsen had been in charge of the program for several seasons and had done a sensational job upskilling the talented young guns.

"They have been instrumental,' he said.

"It has been a great effort."

coronavirus health risk isolation breach junior sports
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        Education Queensland’s largest regional university could be forced to slash a fifth of its staff as the coronavirus depletes its valuable international student numbers.

        Restriction lifts could be bad for wildlife forced onto roads

        premium_icon Restriction lifts could be bad for wildlife forced onto...

        News Wildlife carers concerns grow as coronavirus restrictions start to relax.

        Salvos annual appeal takes digital approach

        premium_icon Salvos annual appeal takes digital approach

        News The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal will look a little different this year as...

        Ballandean resident ‘blown away’ by fundraising response

        premium_icon Ballandean resident ‘blown away’ by fundraising response

        News ‘I fully sympathised with the current hardship so I was thrilled and grateful that...