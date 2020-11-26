FULL LIST: Stanthorpe’s drink/ drug drivers

CAUGHT OUT: Stanthorpe drivers who pleaded guilty to drink or drug driving in Magistrates Court this week.

CAUGHT OUT: Stanthorpe drivers who pleaded guilty to drink or drug driving in Magistrates Court this week.

HERE’S your full list of everyone who pleaded guilty to drink or drug driving in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court this week.

PUB CRAWL’S COSTLY OUTCOME

It was a long trip back to Stanthorpe for Frederick Lindsay Lukey, who was more than twice the limit when stopped by police.

The 37-year-old had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.110 when pulled over on College Rd, Stanthorpe on November 13.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard Lukey was making his way home from Toowoomba when he stopped at pubs in Allora and Stanthorpe for a beer.

Lukey pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was fined $650 and disqualified for five months.

DRIVER’S REMORSE AFTER POSITIVE DRUG TEST

Christopher William Fry showed remorse for the danger he put other drivers in when he pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving.

Fry was stopped by police on September 26, when he tested positive to marijuana.

The 46-year-old told the court he wouldn’t repeat the mistake.

He was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

DRUG LAPSE EARNS DATE WITH MAGISTRATE

Matthew Mark Rouen said he was “in a bad place” when he returned a positive drug test on May 31.

The 31-year-old was pulled over by police at 1pm on Wolfram St, Stanthorpe, where he tested positive to methamphetamine.

“I regret it and I don’t want (the drug use) to happen again,” Rouen told the court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving while on a probationary license.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

BOOZY BOYS WEEKEND HAS SOUR END FOR STANTHORPE MAN

Leal Gregory Scopelliti pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving after was pulled over on the New England Highway, Applethorpe on October 6.

The 29-year-old told the court he’d been drinking and smoking marijuana in Brisbane, and thought he’d waited “enough time” before driving home.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

DAD-TO-BE VOWS TO PULL HEAD IN

Brodie Joseph Brennan said his drug driving charge was the wake-up call he needed to “get away from the toxic people” in his life.

On September 26, Brennan tested positive to methamphetamine and marijuana when pulled over by police in Dalveen.

The 26-year-old said the news he was going to be a father in January was a motivator to “pull (his) head in”.

Brennan pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving on a provisional licence.

He was fined $600 and disqualified for six months.

FATHER OF THREE DRIVES WITH METH IN SYSTEM

Ricky George Juxon was quick to accept his punishment in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to drug driving while on a probationary licence.

Juxon was pulled over on July 21 on Thorpe St, where he tested positive to methamphetamine and marijuana.

The 37-year-old father of three told the court he’d been diagnosed with kidney failure a short time after the offence, which prompted him to address his drug problem.

He was fined $400 and disqualified for six months.