Full list of pre-polling booth locations in QLD
With the Queensland state election coming up on Saturday 31 October 2020, it's important to know what your early voting options are this month. Find your closest pre-polling booths here along with our early voting explainer and election guide.
What date do early polling booths open?
The Electoral Commision Queensland has revealed they are expecting more electors to vote during the early voting period for the upcoming State general election than ever before. Having made the decision to expand the number of voting centres and hours of operation to maximise opportunities for people to vote, early polling booths will be open from Monday, October 19.
When will early polling booths close?
Early polling booths will close on Friday, October 30.
What are the daily operating hours of the early voting booths?
The ECQ advises that during the early polling period, booths will be open:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 9am to 6pm.
Tuesday and Thursday - 9am to 9pm.
Saturday, October 24 - 9am to 5pm.
Full list of polling booth locations:
With over 200 locations to cast your early vote, find your nearest booth:
ALL DISTRICT CENTRE
Brisbane City Hall, Sandgate Room (Ann Street entrance), Brisbane
ALGESTER
2/7 Gardens Drive, Willawong
ASPLEY
1910 Gympie Road, Bridgeman Downs
Geebung Uniting Church, 5 Simla Ave, Geebung
Shop D, 1319 Gympie Road, Aspley
BANCROFT
Unit 6/657 Deception Bay Road, Deception Bay
BARRON RIVER
Tenancy One, 7 Mount Koolmoon Street, Smithfield
BONNEY
Shop 2, 118 Brisbane Road, Labrador
BROADWATER
Runaway Bay Community Centre, Lae Drive, Runaway Bay
Unit 3, 24 Technology Drive, Arundel
BUDERIM
Buderim Uniting Church, 7‐9 King Street, Buderim
Tenancy A2, 64‐70 Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore
BULIMBA
4/11 Breene Place, Morningside
BUNDABERG
Lot 1, 2 Maryborough Street, Bundaberg
BUNDAMBA
Salvation Army Bundamba Corps, Cnr Brisbane Road & Coal Street, Bundamba
Kruger Parade Baptist Church, 2 Henderson Street, Redbank
Units 1, 2 & 3, 14 Coal Street, Bundamba
BURDEKIN
Bowen PCYC, Cnr Queens Road & Hays Street, Bowen
Community Centre, Cnr Karmoo & Daintree Streets, Clermont
Moranbah Community Centre Chapel, 89 Mills Ave, Moranbah
93 Graham Street, Ayr
Collinsville QGAP, 64 Sonoma Street, Collinsville
BURLEIGH
Fradgley Hall Community Centre, Park Avenue, Burleigh Heads
Returning Officer Burleigh 6/53 Township Drive, Burleigh Heads
BURNETT
Agnes Water QGAP, 71 Springs Road, Agnes Water
Bargara Central Shopping Centre, Shop 16, 699 Bargara Road, Bargara
Lot 1, 2 Maryborough Street, Bundaberg
CAIRNS
De Jarlais Function Centre, Cairns Showgrounds, 109 Mulgrave Road, Parramatta Park
2/248‐250 Hartley Street, Bungalow
CALLIDE
38 Capper Street, Gayndah
Administration Office, Banana Shire Council, 18 Yaldwyn Street
Eidsvold QGAP, 36 Moreton Street, Eidsvold
Miles QGAP, 32 Constance Street, Miles
Monto QGAP, 53 Newton Street, Monto
Mundubbera QGAP, 51 Lyons Street, Mundubbera
Wandoan QGAP, 11 Lawton Street, Wandoan
CALOUNDRA
1 Bulcock Street, Caloundra
CAPALABA
26 Redland Bay Road, Capalaba
CHATSWORTH
19 Graystone Street, Tingalpa
CLAYFIELD
2B/10 Vine Street, Clayfield
Clayfield 2/5 Navigator Place, Hendra
CONDAMINE
Crows Nest QGAP, 16 Charlotte Street, Crows Nest
16 Evans Street, Pittsworth
Goombungee QGAP, 89 Mocatta Street, Goombungee
COOK
PCYC Cooktown, 3 May Street, Cooktown
Mossman Shire Hall Thursday Island Early Voting Centre
Thursday Island Boat Club, 93 Victoria Parade, Thursday Island
Heritage Shopping Centre, 6 Commercial Ave, Nanum
Mareeba Memorial Bowls Club, 41B Anzac Ave, Mareeba
COOMERA
Ormeau Community Centre, 3 Cuthbert Drive, (corner Pascoe Road), Ormeau
Unit 1/1 Waterway Drive, Coomera
COOPER
Tenancy 1, 20‐30 Harry Street, Ashgrove
CURRUMBIN
Tugun Village Community Centre, 414 Coolangatta Road, Tugun
6/53 Township Drive, Burleigh Heads
EVERTON
Shop 22, Albany Market Place, 720 Albany Creek Road, Albany Creek
2‐6 Chinook Street, Everton Hills
FERNY GROVE
8 Dallas Parade, Keperra
GAVEN
61 Price Street, Nerang
GLADSTONE
19 Toolooa Street, Gladstone Central
GLASS HOUSE
Maleny Community Centre, 23 Maple Street, Maleny
Woodford Early Voting Centre Woodford Memorial Hall, 103 Archer Street, Woodford
Returning Officer Glass House Shop 1/60 Simpson Street, Beerwah
GREENSLOPES
St Stephen's Coorparoo Hall, 343 Cavendish Road, Coorparoo
2/1470 Logan Road, Mount Gravatt East
GREGORY
Aramac QGAP, 58 Gordon Street, Aramac
Blackall QGAP, Shamrock Street, Blackall
Blackwater Aquatic Centre, 30 Hunter Street, Blackwater
Longreach Showgrounds, Sandpiper Street & Kite Street, Longreach
11/160 Egerton Street, Emerald
GYMPIE
44 Nash Street, Gympie
HERVEY BAY
Tenancy W, Central Plaza 3, 15 Central Ave, Urraween
31 Carlo Street, Hervey Bay
HILL
St Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, Cnr Vernon & Alice Streets, Atherton
Innisfail Tigers Soccer Club, 2 Leichhardt Street, GOONDI
QCWA Tully, 5 Plumb Street, Tully
Ravenshoe QGAP, 27‐29 Grigg Street, Ravenshoe
HINCHINBROOK
Tyto Cultural Precinct, 73‐75 McIlwraith Street, Ingham
INALA
21/315 Archerfield Road, Richlands
IPSWICH
WG Hayden Humanities Centre, 56 South Street, Ipswich
IPSWICH WEST
WG Hayden Humanities Centre, 56 South Street, Ipswich
JORDAN
140 Mica Street, Carole Park
World Knowledge Centre, 37 Sinnathamby Blvd, Springfield Central
KAWANA
Home Central Kawana, Shop 4B, 566 Kawana Way, Birtinya
2 Eden Street, Minyama
KEPPEL
PCYC Hall, 170 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay
KURWONGBAH
7/5 North Shore Drive, Burpengary
290 Bruce Highway, Eastern Service Road, Burpengary
LOCKYER
Fernvale Futures Centre, 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale
Gatton RSL, 48 Crescent St, Gatton
LOGAN
Jimboomba Rotary Hall, Cnr Johanna & Honara Streets, Jimboomba
Units 4 & 5 36 Centenary Place, Logan Village
LYTTON
2/70 Edith Street, Wynnum
MACALISTER
1/1‐3 Enterprise Drive, Beenleigh
MACKAY
Andergrove Community Hall, 78 Celeber Drive, Andergrove
Lower Level, 50 Pavillion, Mackay Showgrounds, 24 Milton Street, Mackay
MAIWAR
4/34 Coonan Street, Indooroopilly
MANSFIELD
Unit 19, 140 Wecker Road, Mansfield
MAROOCHYDORE
Tenancy A2, 64‐70 Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore
MARYBOROUGH
72 Ellena Street, Maryborough
MCCONNEL
52 McLachlan Street, Fortitude Valley
MERMAID BEACH
2584 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach
MILLER
St Luke's Anglican Church Hall, 193 Ekibin Road, Ekibin
1/36 Curzon Street, Tennyson
MIRANI
School of Arts, 33 Morgan Street, Mount Morgan
Mirani QGAP, 20 Victoria Street, Mirani
MOGGILL
Shop 1B & 1GB, Bellbowrie Shopping Plaza, 37 Birkin Road, Bellbowrie
MORAYFIELD
4/42 Beerburrum Road, Caboolture
MOUNT OMMANEY
Oxley Senior Citizens Hall, 86 Oxley Station Road, Oxley
3/80 Sumners Road, Sumner
MUDGEERABA
Shops 1, 7 & 8, 1 Jura Parade, Merrimac
MULGRAVE
33 Hargreaves Street, Edmonton
MUNDINGBURRA
Vincent Market Place, 249 Fulham Road, Vincent
1 Woodman Court, West End
MURRUMBA
Unit 2, 1 Russell Street, Kallangur
Unit 1, 16‐22 Bremner Road, Rothwell
NANANGO
Blackbutt QGAP, 69 Hart Street, Blackbutt
Kilkivan QGAP, 26 Bligh Street, Kilkivan
Kingaroy Showground, 31 Youngman Street, Kingaroy
Nanango Showground, 129 Drayton Street, Nanango
NICKLIN
81‐87 Currie Street, Nambour
NINDERRY
Coolum Peregian RSL Sub Branch, 1906 David Low Way, Coolum Beach
81‐87 Currie Street, Nambour
NOOSA
Pomona Uniting Church, 27 Factory Street, Pomona
Units 4 & 5, 6 Swanbourne Way, Noosaville
NUDGEE
Church of Christ Hall, Cnr Carlyle Road & Queenstown Ave, Boondall
7/37 Northlink Place, Virginia
OODEROO
Cleveland Baptist Church, 4 Danielle Street, Cleveland
PINE RIVERS
Dayboro Scouts Hall, Don Kerr Memorial Drive, Dayboro
1/709 Gympie Road, Lawnton
PUMICESTONE
Bribie Island Orchid Society, 156A First Ave, Bongaree
16 Piper Street, Caboolture
REDCLIFFE
1/32 Baynes Street, Margate
444 Oxley Ave, Redcliffe (carpark entrance off Anzac Ave)
REDLANDS
Shops E25‐26 & E35, Victoria Point Shopping Centre, 2‐34 Bunker Road, Victoria Point
ROCKHAMPTON
Gracemere Community Hall, 6‐12 Barry Street, Gracemere Returning Officer Rockhampton
James Lawrence Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds, New Exhibition Road, Wandal
SANDGATE
101 Brighton Road, Sandgate
SCENIC RIM
Heritage Room, Boonah Cultural Centre, 3 High Street, Boonah
Foyer, Vonda Youngman Cultural Centre, 2‐4 Knoll Road, North Tamborine
6 William Street, Beaudesert
SOUTH BRISBANE
31/33 O'Keefe Street, Woolloongabba (Entrance Carl Street)
Ground Floor, 24 Bank Street, West End
SOUTHERN DOWNS
St Paul's Anglican Church, 2 Corundum Street, Stanthorpe
Warwick Town Hall
SOUTHPORT
Unit 6/51 Johnston Street, Southport
SPRINGWOOD
KP Centre, 373‐379 Chatswood Road, Shailer Park
14‐16 Cronulla Ct, Slacks Creek
STAFFORD
Unit 4, 77 Araluen Street, Kedron
STRETTON
3/13 Murdoch Circuit, Acacia Ridge
SURFERS PARADISE
2/3298 Surfers Paradise Boulevard, Surfers Paradise
Shop 1, 25‐27 Upton Road, Bundall
THEODORE
4/54 Siganto Drive, Helensvale
Unit 4/131 Old Pacific Highway, Oxenford
THURINGOWA
1 Woodman Court, West End
Greenwood Park Sporting Complex, Thuringowa Drive, Kirwan
TOOHEY
Unit 20, 256‐258 Musgrave Road, Coopers Plains
TOOWOOMBA NORTH
Railway Goods Shed, 3 Victoria Street, Toowoomba City
66 Highfields Road, Highfields
Hooper Centre Shopping Village, 187 Hume Street, Toowoomba City
TOOWOOMBA SOUTH
Railway Goods Shed, 3 Victoria Street, Toowoomba
21 Rocla Ct, Glenvale
High Street Shopping Centre, 52 High Street, Rangeville
TOWNSVILLE
1 Woodman Court, West End
TRAEGER
Camooweal QGAP, Barkly Highway, Camooweal
Suite 5, 119 Camooweal Street, Mount Isa
Cloncurry Shire Hall, 38 ‐ 46 Daintree Street, Cloncurry
Normanton Shire Hall, 99 Landsborough Street, Normanton
15 Hodgkinson Street, Charters Towers
WARREGO
Augathella QGAP, 98 Main Street, Augathella Dirranbandi
Dirranbandi QGAP, 35‐37 Railway Street, Dirranbandi
Injune QGAP, Hutton Street, Injune
Surat QGAP, 62 Burrowes Street, Surat
Tara QGAP, 19 Fry Street, Tara
Department of Environment and Science, 36 Quintin St, Roma
Charleville Town Hall, Cnr Wills and Edward Streets, Charleville
Paroo Shire Hall, 2 Jane Street, Cunnamulla
Myall Youth & Community Network Centre, cnr Drayton and Nicholson Streets, Dalby
St George Library, 112 Victoria Street, St George
WATERFORD
14‐16 Cronulla Ct, Slacks Creek
Loganlea Community Centre, 28‐32 Timms Street, Loganlea
WHITSUNDAY
Shop 15, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, 226 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale
Proserpine Whitsunday Freemason Lodge, 29 Chapman Street, Proserpine
WOODRIDGE
23‐25 Ironstone Road, Berrinba
PCYC Crestmead, Crestmead Community Park, Gimlet Street, Crestmead
What COVID-19 safety measures will be in place?
"The ECQ is urging electors to 'plan the way they'll have their say'," an ECQ spokesperson said.
"This means when voting in person to think about how to vote, deciding when and where to vote, staying 1.5 metres apart at the voting centre, using hand sanitiser and bringing a pen or pencil."
Originally published as Full list of pre-polling booth locations in QLD