FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards
Queensland's most outstanding teachers have been revealed, with a staggering 60 per cent spike in nominations for the state's most prestigious awards amid COVID-19.
Across six award categories, a record 60 per cent increase of teachers were this year nominated for the Queensland College of Teachers' lauded TEACHX awards.
Seventy-four of those nominees have now been shortlisted before finalists will be announced mid-October.
The coveted teaching awards, sponsored by The Courier-Mail, are the only state government awards that recognise teachers from both public and non-government schools.
QCT board chair Emeritus Professor Wendy Patton said they believed the extraordinary number of nominations was due to the incredible efforts of teachers this year during COVID-19 imposed remote schooling.
"The COVID-19 restrictions have shone a light on how important the role of teachers is in communities," she said.
Six teachers, Sophie Gruhl, Margaret Sherrington, Judith Fewtrell, Gavin Jones, Naomi Kitching and Grant Stephensen [pictured] were nominated from Mabel Park State High School. It's the most short-listed nominees at one school across Queensland.
Mabel Park State High School Principal Mick Hornby said the staff were a "phenomenal team."
"If there was an Olympics for schools, I'd put my team up and I think we'd win it.
C & K Strathpine Community Kindergarten co-directors Gabrielle Holden and Rebecca Stephens have been nominated for their roles in implementing and teaching a bush kindy program.
Ms Stephens said the children absolutely adore the off-site outdoor program where they explore the bush including climbing trees, searching for tadpoles and light pot fires with flints.
"It's very rewarding, I was quite surprised, I don't do the job for those titles, I'm quite humbled by it all really," she said.
Ormiston College's Joel Speranza was the only teacher to be short-listed twice, nominated for the Excellence in Teaching and Innovation in Teaching awards.
Mr Speranza's work, including creating hundreds of applets for students, has led to doubling the number of students studying Specialist Mathematics and to the having more female students studying the subject than males for the first time in the College's history.
Excellence in Beginning to Teach
Peita Bates, Maryborough State High School
Melissa Blacklock, Corinda State High School
Alexandra Calligaris, Maroochydore State High School
Samuel Clark, Varsity College
April Clarke, Miami State High School
Matalena Daniells, Centenary State High School
Catherine Davidson, Centenary State High School
Sophie Gruhl, Mabel Park State High School
Ben Hugheston-Roberts, Anglican Church Grammar School
Kate Kennedy, Marsden State High School
Michael King, John Paul College
Naomi Kitching, Mabel Park State High School
Catriona Mach, Groves Christian College
Brittany Nolan, Western Cape College
Annan Whittington, Southern Cross Catholic College, Annandale
Outstanding Contribution to School Community
Chantelle Amson, Nambour Special School
Ron Armstrong, The Cathedral College
Kylie Barrett, Capalaba State College
Josephine Belchamber, Pacific Lutheran College
Carly Bell, Clermont State High School
Melisse Catsoulis, Wisdom College
Garrath McPherson, Marsden State High School
Cathy Nixon, Cairns West State School
Alice Pan-Moreau, John Paul College
Margaret Sherrington, Mabel Park State High School
Outstanding Contribution to Teaching
John Alloway, Ignatius Park College
John Aloizos, Yeronga State High School
Trevor Auer, Cairns State High School
Terri Barton-Thomas, Miami State High School
Ping Ding, Marsden State High School
Pearl Donovan, Queensland Academies Health Sciences Campus
Judith Fewtrell, Mabel Park State High School
Elizabeth Kriesch, St Columba's Primary School
Laurie Maetam, Canterbury College
Dell Rathbone, West Moreton Anglican College
Excellence in Teaching:
Kali Ahmat, Tagai State College, Badu Campus
Jodi Audoss, Silkstone State School
Benjamin Collier, Runcorn State High School
Lisa Collins, Browns Plains State High School
Gemma Dale, Somerville House
Song Huang, Yeronga State High School
Adam King, Suncoast Christian College
Cecilia Kovacic, Maryborough State High School
Matthew Lourigan, Loreto College
Emma Mayer, Bayside Christian College
Sam O'Leary, St Martin's Catholic Primary School
Joel Speranza, Ormiston College
Rebecca Stephens, C & K Strathpine Community Kindergarten
Sarndra Street, Matthew Flinders Anglican College
Eliza Watt, Nursery Road State Special School
Innovation in Teaching
Amy Freeman, Mackay District Special School
Gabrielle Holden, C & K Strathpine Community Kindergarten
Gavin Jones, Mabel Park State School
Cameron Lynch, Marsden State High School
Brett Murphy, Belgian Gardens State School
Christopher Pacey, St Patrick's College, Townsville
Kelli Parr, Kepnock State High School
Jason Sepetauc, St Joseph's Nudgee College
Joel Speranza, Ormiston College
Glen Watt, IMPACT Centre
Excellent Leadership in Teaching and Learning
Christine Beckmann, All Hallows' School
Kevin Butler, Stanton Lodge
Donald Cameron, Marsden State High School
Susan Dalton, Miami State High School
Clair Goodall, Canterbury College
Keith Graham, Rochedale State School
Kiri Griffiths, Loganlea State High School
Ben Habermehl, Yeronga State High School
Deborah Kiehne, Bayview State School
Fiona Laing, Forest Lake State High School
Meghan Parry, Brisbane Girls Grammar School
Megan Roderick, Helensvale State High School
Grant Stephensen, Mabel Park State High School
Meredith Wenta, Kirwan State High School
