FULL LIST: All the exposure sites infected man visited

Brisbane residents have been shocked this morning to hear of a new COVID case in the community with authorities unable to pinpoint how the man fell sick. Here are your questions answered.

WHAT'S HAPPENED?

A 26-year-old Stafford man has been infectious in the community since last Friday. He began feeling sick Monday and stayed home until seeking a COVID test Thursday at Nundah, with the result coming back at 10pm.

HOW DID HE GET SICK?

He hasn't been overseas and authorities don't know where the case has come from. Authorities are waiting on genome sequencing results to see if it's linked to any previous cases that have been out in the community. Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said "of course" it's concerning, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told people not to panic. The genome sequencing should come back late Friday or Saturday morning.

WHERE DID HE GO?

20 March

11am: Carindale shopping centre (several places there) HIGH RISK AREA

8pm: Baskin Robbins ice cream at Everton Park

21 March

8am-9am: The Standard Market Company, Gasworks, Newstead

12.20pm: Mama's Italian waterfront restaurant at Redcliffe

22 March

Worked at Paddington as a landscaper

12.30pm: Guzman y Gomez, Stafford City Shopping Centre

1pm: Bunnings at Stafford

23-24 March

Isolated at home

25 March

Tested at Nundah Village Family Practice, Sandgate Road in Nundah

Visited Aldi at Stafford for about 10 minutes that day



