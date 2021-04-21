Full guide to Anzac Day services in Stanthorpe, Southern Downs

Anzac Day across Warwick and the wider Southern Downs is set to return to its traditional best in 2021, with a suite of commemorations locked in for Sunday.

While residents were limited to at-home driveway services in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s eased restrictions will enable the community to pay their respects at the usual ceremonies and parades.

Southern Downs councillor Marco Gliori said he was delighted to see the return of more traditional commemorative events dedicated to both current and ex-service personnel.

“Most of us have a deep personal connection to those who have and continue to selflessly and courageously serve and protect our nation,” he said.

“Through commemorative Anzac Day gatherings, we stand together as a community to acknowledge the many stories of sacrifice, loss, and resilience that surface during any military engagement.”

Here is how you can pay your respects anywhere on the Southern Downs this Anzac Day:

STANTHORPE

5.30am: Dawn Service, Weeroona Park

10.30am: Anzac Parade, cnr Folkestone and Maryland Sts

WALLANGARRA



5.30am: Dawn Service, Wallangarra RSL Hall

6.15am: Cemetery Service, Wallangarra Cemetery

11.30am: Anzac March from Wallangarra RSL Hall

Midday: Anzac Service, School of Arts

KILLARNEY

Saturday, 4.30pm: Cemetery Service, Killarney Cemetery

Sunday, 5.30am: Dawn Service, Killarney Cenotaph

9am: Anzac Parade, Pat Bush Park

9.30am: Anzac Service, Killarney Cenotaph

ALLORA

5.30am: Dawn Service, War Memorial Gardens

6am: Gunfire Breakfast, Allora RSL

9.30am: Anzac Service, Allora Cemetery

10.30am: Anzac Assembly Parade

11am: Commemorative Service, War Memorial Gardens

Australian Army cadets from 17ACU in Warwick were the catafalque party at Leslie Park in Warwick for the Anzac Day dawn service in 2019.

WARWICK

5.30am: Dawn Service, Leslie Park Cenotaph

8.45am: War Graves Ceremony

9.30am: Eden Gardens Ceremony

10.50am: Anzac March, Palmerin St (line-up from 10.20am in King St)

11am: Anzac Service, Leslie Park Cenotaph

12.15pm: Ex-service Luncheon, Warwick RSL (club open to public from 1pm onwards)

MARYVALE

Friday, 2.30pm: Anzac Service, Taylor Park

5.25am: Dawn Service, Taylor Park

LEYBURN

5.45am: Dawn Service, Leyburn RSL (open from 5am)

7am: Gunfire Breakfast, Leyburn RSL

9.20am: Anzac March from Leyburn General Store

9.30am: Anzac Service, Liberator Park (lunch to follow)

10am: Morning tea at CWA Hall

11am – 1.30pm: Two-up, Leyburn RSL

PRATTEN

5.30am: Dawn Service, Heritage Park

6.30am: Gunfire Breakfast, Pratten Hall

TANNYMOREL

8.30am: Anzac Service, Tannymorel Cenotaph

YANGAN/EMU VALE

7.30am: Anzac March from King St, Yangan

8am: Anzac Service, Yangan School of Arts

9am: Anzac Service, Emu Vale Memorial Hall

