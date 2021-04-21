Full guide to Anzac Day services in Stanthorpe, Southern Downs
Anzac Day across Warwick and the wider Southern Downs is set to return to its traditional best in 2021, with a suite of commemorations locked in for Sunday.
While residents were limited to at-home driveway services in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s eased restrictions will enable the community to pay their respects at the usual ceremonies and parades.
Southern Downs councillor Marco Gliori said he was delighted to see the return of more traditional commemorative events dedicated to both current and ex-service personnel.
“Most of us have a deep personal connection to those who have and continue to selflessly and courageously serve and protect our nation,” he said.
“Through commemorative Anzac Day gatherings, we stand together as a community to acknowledge the many stories of sacrifice, loss, and resilience that surface during any military engagement.”
Here is how you can pay your respects anywhere on the Southern Downs this Anzac Day:
STANTHORPE
5.30am: Dawn Service, Weeroona Park
10.30am: Anzac Parade, cnr Folkestone and Maryland Sts
WALLANGARRA
5.30am: Dawn Service, Wallangarra RSL Hall
6.15am: Cemetery Service, Wallangarra Cemetery
11.30am: Anzac March from Wallangarra RSL Hall
Midday: Anzac Service, School of Arts
KILLARNEY
Saturday, 4.30pm: Cemetery Service, Killarney Cemetery
Sunday, 5.30am: Dawn Service, Killarney Cenotaph
9am: Anzac Parade, Pat Bush Park
9.30am: Anzac Service, Killarney Cenotaph
ALLORA
5.30am: Dawn Service, War Memorial Gardens
6am: Gunfire Breakfast, Allora RSL
9.30am: Anzac Service, Allora Cemetery
10.30am: Anzac Assembly Parade
11am: Commemorative Service, War Memorial Gardens
WARWICK
5.30am: Dawn Service, Leslie Park Cenotaph
8.45am: War Graves Ceremony
9.30am: Eden Gardens Ceremony
10.50am: Anzac March, Palmerin St (line-up from 10.20am in King St)
11am: Anzac Service, Leslie Park Cenotaph
12.15pm: Ex-service Luncheon, Warwick RSL (club open to public from 1pm onwards)
MARYVALE
Friday, 2.30pm: Anzac Service, Taylor Park
5.25am: Dawn Service, Taylor Park
LEYBURN
5.45am: Dawn Service, Leyburn RSL (open from 5am)
7am: Gunfire Breakfast, Leyburn RSL
9.20am: Anzac March from Leyburn General Store
9.30am: Anzac Service, Liberator Park (lunch to follow)
10am: Morning tea at CWA Hall
11am – 1.30pm: Two-up, Leyburn RSL
PRATTEN
5.30am: Dawn Service, Heritage Park
6.30am: Gunfire Breakfast, Pratten Hall
TANNYMOREL
8.30am: Anzac Service, Tannymorel Cenotaph
YANGAN/EMU VALE
7.30am: Anzac March from King St, Yangan
8am: Anzac Service, Yangan School of Arts
9am: Anzac Service, Emu Vale Memorial Hall
