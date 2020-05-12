From little things big things grow: New business under way
AT a time when store and business owners are having to rethink their approach, a new Stanthorpe business owner is right where she wants to be – in the comfort of her home.
Amanda St John started up her Little Label Studio just a few months ago, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Fortunately, things haven’t changed a great deal for her.
“I actually have been doing it since the start of the year,” Ms St John said.
“I got my machine (silhouette cameo) as a Christmas present and started after that.
“I started with the Facebook page and little bits here and there but it has probably been in the last week or two where I thought I’d get it going a bit more.”
The premise behind the business is simple and one Ms St John was spurred into starting thanks to a friend.
“We do things like decal for cars, personalise different items for weddings, birthdays, back to school stuff, we do water bottles, coffee cups … pretty well anything.
“It’s just something a friend of mine in Brisbane was doing. I like doing arts and craft type things so thought I’d give it a go,” Ms St John said.
Her husband operates a building business and Ms St John decided Little Label Studio would be her own side project.
“This is my little thing for myself. I run the office and admin for the building business and this was something to do with my spare time.”
She operates out of her home, limiting the impacts COVID-19 has had.
“I source all my stuff online that comes in. Everything is through the mail and then I do everything through my Facebook page.”
She also sells items from Eclectic Pallet on Maryland St, which is run by her mother, Nancy Folkers.
“Until I gauge how far the business is going to go then I’ll keep doing it that way.
“I’m not really thinking of a store front at the moment.”
To see some of Ms St John’s creations and enter into some her giveaway competitions head to https://www.facebook.com/thelittlelabelstudio/