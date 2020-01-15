‘Frightening’: Nine year’s since floods swept through region

Water from Quart Pot Creek laps up against the Visitors Information Centre. Picture: Grant McDonald

AS Stanthorpe runs dry and drought continues to plague the region, the flood events of 2011 seem all the more surreal.

This week marks nine year’s since flood waters swept through Stanthorpe and surrounds.

Stanthorpe was cut in half by surging waters, as relentless rain pummelled the region and flooded the town.

Some residents in Creek Street and Denham Street were forced to evacuate, and bridges were closed as Quart Pot Creek rapidly swelled.

Water had to be released from large dams upstream, and Carnarvon Bridge was blocked to all traffic.

Several homes were inundated and the Stanthorpe YMCA had to undergo lengthy repairs and clean up after water gushed into the facility.

It was a scary time for some, with Vicki Groth reflecting on the weather event.

“I remember leaving work in Stanthorpe to race home to Tenterfield, along the way the road was slowly shrinking and I just got through before they closed it altogether.

“It was a frightening experience,” she said.

Carnarvon Bridge came very close to completely going under in 2011. Picture: Lori Abraham

Ian Schmidt said the water security lessons of that time hadn’t been heeded.

“I remember helping people move to higher ground and Storm King Dam going from almost empty to full.

“Yep that’s right … nine years ago our dam was almost empty and nothing has been done to give more water,” he said.

For Heather Smith, it was an experience she won’t forget.

“There was a feeling of smallness and fragility when I saw the photo I took of the bridge (Carnarvon) after I’d driven over it twice and realised what a raging torrent it was.”

In the aftermath of the initial deluge of rain, rumours swirled that Storm King Dam had burst it’s banks.

The same dam that now sits at 11 per cent capacity.

After the floods, the Queensland State Government set up a flood relief appeal.

Former Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Ron Bellingham summed up the event as “absolutely strange”.

“You just can’t image this happening to us in this sort of sequence of events,” he said.

It was estimated that the damage did more than $100 million to infrastructure.

For some, they’d welcome the flood waters back.

“Can we get them again,” Cherryl McGahey said.

“I couldn’t believe that creek had so much water and how high up it was at that bridge. It would be awesome to see it again,” Linda Lennon said.