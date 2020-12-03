Frightening find in car door handle

A woman was shocked to find a huge spider had taken up residence under the door handle. Picture: Facebook

A NSW woman was shocked to discover an enormous spider hiding under the door handle of her car.

When Christine Jones returned to her parked car in Armidale, in the state's Northern Tablelands, she discovered her new eight-legged friend had taken up residence.

She shared images of the shocking find to the Australian Spider Identification Page on Facebook.

"Thought it was hairy caterpillars at first. Haven't used my car for a week," she wrote.

"Saw it at the last moment."

Images show the huge arachnid tucked up under the handle. Only a few of its legs are visible.

Many users responded with tips on how to remove the spider, while others suggested Ms Jones might need to hand over ownership of the car.

"Get a twig and push it out," one person suggested.

"Sorry but it's not 'my' car now, it's the spider's," another wrote.

One said: "Just buy a new car. Forget about this car. It's gone."

Others suggested the "poor thing" might have been seeking shade during the heatwave.

Many pointed out that the spider was likely a banded huntsman.

