INNOVATE: Warwick McDonalds employee Bradley Knock hands out some bread and milk at the drive-thru.
News

FRIES AND A PANIC BUY: McDonalds dishes up COVID-19 menu

Tessa Flemming
27th Mar 2020 11:11 AM
FACED with border and dining closures, this fast-food staple has come up with an innovative way to keep its 200 Southern Downs staff members employed.

Warwick and Stanthorpe McDonalds will now offer milk and bread, alongside your Big Mac order, at their drive-thrus.

According to store owner, Trevor Burton, it was something the company had been doing quietly for years but had decided now was the perfect time to step up the offering.

“We stock quite a lot of milk and so ever since MCafe opened, we’ve been done it quietly in the background, but this is the first time advertising,” he said.

“We have to think about the disabled and elderly, who have done it really tough the last month or so and this approach ensures they aren’t discriminated against and is a positive step forward.”

With an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the public, Mr Burton joked they may have to expand their range.

“Honestly, even I’ve been frustrated about shopping for toilet paper lately, so if we could do that I think we’d be swamped,” he said.

The move could help balance drop in sales, which Mr Burton said had already occurred since the border to NSW closed.

“The impact is quite significant. It’s surprising I didn’t believe we did that much business from NSW until now,” he said.

“If we didn’t have drive-thru, I’d be very concerned.”

On a positive note, Mr Burton also noted drive-thru had “gone through roof” since dining closure.

“Drive-thru is usually 75 per cent of our business but today we’re looking at 95 per cent,” he said.

“That means we’ve got staff on the floor, getting paid and customers getting served.

“The last thing I want is to see any staff on unemployment benefits. All we need is to innovate, stay positive and stay open.”

