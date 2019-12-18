Friend’s bushfire death sparks kindness project

COMPLETELY DESTORYED: The small community of Wytaliba has been left to completely rebuild after fire ripped through the town in early November.

JAMES Mckillop was devastated by the death of a friend in fire that tore through the Wytaliba community in New South Wales last month.

The Stanthorpe man was determined to help the community rebuild, calling on his Facebook friends to donate scrap metal lying in their backyards.

"I know for a fact that many homes in Stanthorpe's roofs have been replaced and their old ones are lying in their backyards unused," he said.

"So I thought, lets give it to Wytaliba as materials to rebuild, they've got nothing now, I've spoken to them and they would happily take it."

Mr Mckillop said the post gained a good response, but since it's initial publication last week, he hasn't had many people follow through.

"There were a lot of people liking and sharing but actually doing it seemed to be a tall order," he said.

"I'm actually visually impaired so I can't pick it up but once it's here, I have 3 acres and will quite happily fund it to go down to where it needs to go."

Mr Mckillop said he just needs a little help.

"I think with all the kindness we've received in Stanthorpe, we should pay it forward," he said.

"It's an issue close to me, I've spent time there and lost friends and have friends who were injured because of this tragedy."

A friend of James', Bronnie Dee said she'd happily get on board but cannot move the scrap metal in her yard.

"I think it's a great idea but I'm busy and can't move it myself, if an event or something took place maybe more people will get on board."

Mr Mckillop is available for contact if you wish to help on 0450 565 834.

"I know we've all been down on the spirit but let's do it out of Christmas spirit," he said.