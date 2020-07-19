Friend speaks after Schumacher visit

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has opened up about Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's condition - and said he "hopes the world will be able to see him again".

Todt spoke of his "love" for the German sports star as he continues to recover from a horrific skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013, which left him with severe brain injuries, The Sun reports.

Schumacher's condition has been shrouded in secrecy since the horror accident, with his wife Corinna preferring to treat her husband privately at their home in Geneva, Switzerland.

Jean Todt was the seven-time champ's team principal at Ferrari, and now works as President of Formula One's governing body, the FIA.

They made for a formidable pair, with Schumacher winning five consecutive World Drivers' Championships, from 2000 to 2004, under his leadership.

The Frenchman, 74, told the Mail on Sunday that he had visited Michael recently and considers him to be a second son.

"I saw Michael last week," he said.

"He is fighting. I hope the world will be able to see him again. That is what he and his family are working towards."

Michael Schumacher and wife Corrina.



But he said that it was "impossible" to say whether the German was indeed the best racing driver ever.

Todt added: "I love Michael. But it is impossible to say who is the best ever. There is Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark, Ayrton Senna and Michael.

"You can only think in terms of who is the best in a certain generation."

The Frenchman also said that he didn't mind whether Lewis Hamilton beat Schumacher's record of the most successful driver in history, and urged people to see the bigger picture.

He added: "After an accident like the one Michael has had, does it matter whether Lewis has won more?"

It comes after F1 legend Felipe Massa said last month that he remains "very close" to Schumacher and said "his situation is not easy."

A leading neurosurgeon claimed earlier this year that the star was "very altered" six years on from the horror injury.

Legends Niki Lauder and Michael Schumacher.

Last month, the German was reportedly undergoing pioneering stem cell treatment in Paris aimed at improving his condition.

However, sources told the Mail this was unlikely for the time being due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Schumacher, who won a record seven F1 world championships with Benetton and Ferrari, underwent his first stem-cell therapy in Paris in September last year.

French journalist Jean-Michel Decugis told The Times that the stem cell therapy will have an "anti-inflammatory effect" which will mostly likely impact the brain.

Schumacher turned 51 on January 3, but has not been seen in public since the accident in the French Alps which left him with severe head injuries and in a medically-induced coma.

An official documentary film about the legend, Schumacher, completed with the blessing of his family, was released last year.

It featured rare interviews with his dad Rolf, Corinna, his kids Gina and Mick, and others who have worked with or raced against him during his impressive career.

In December last year, Schumacher's wife delivered a rare message of hope ahead of the sixth anniversary of the F1 icon's accident.

She reportedly told fans: "Big things start with small steps. Many small particles can form a huge mosaic.

"Together you are stronger, and that is exactly how combined forces of the Keep Fighting movement make it easier to encourage others."

