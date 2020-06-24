FRESH LOOK: Grounds get facelift prior to season return

WHILE an October season return is looking likely for players, Stanthorpe Cricket Association members took to the grounds for a different reason on Saturday.

Club president Ben Staley said members got their hands dirty, giving the old fence around Sheahan Oval a “badly needed” facelift.

“We had to strip back the old paint in preparation for painting in the near future,” Staley said.

“It turned out to be a great day and was awesome to see young players in our association give a helping hand.

“A big thanks to everyone who took the time out of their day to turn up,” he said.

With Queensland Cricket giving all affiliated clubs, associations and zones permission to return to play, Staley said it’s the news the club had been waiting for.

“All emails from Queensland Cricket so far are positive,” he said.

“We are hopeful we’ll be able to start the season as normal in October.”

With the 2019/20 season coming to an abrupt halt in late March, Staley said players were eager to return to some form of normality in October.

“The health and wellbeing of our players and supporters has to be our number one priority,” he said.

The Government has announced cricket clubs across the state are eligible to receive $2000 in funding for equipment, training and operational costs.

Queensland cricket clubs will be given the green light to play as long as they adhere to a COVID safe plan, as well as Cricket Australia’s guidelines and resources relating to return of play and training.