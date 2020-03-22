Fresh food grown fast at home a remedy for virus blues

Now is a good time for growing although the warm weather will mean some insect pests are still around.

WHETHER you are working from home or confined to self-isolation, there are plenty of positives to come from the changed conditions brought about by coronavirus pandemic containment measures.

Through the knowledge and experience available in our community, the Sunshine Coast Daily is offering the opportunity to thrive in isolation in ways that build resilience, lower living costs and benefit the environment.

Peregian Veggie Village founding member and past president Lin Martin has come on board with advice on how to grow fast food at home.

She said not only can you put fresh greens on your table inside two weeks, in doing so you'll strengthen your mental and physical health and wellbeing.

STEP ONE

Prepare the soil by digging in organic matter like manure or mushroom compost. Peregian Veggie Garden has become such an abundant provider because volunteers have worked continuously during its 12-year history to build up soil quality through compost. But you can get almost immediate results by getting this step right at the start.

STEP TWO

Visit a local nursery, go to Yandina Markets or try your Mitre 10 or Bunnings for seedlings. Ring first because there's been a run on them.

STEP THREE

What grows fast? Start with lettuce and Asian greens like bok choy, paksoy or mizuna. Get them in the ground and lightly water daily after the heat of the day dissipates. Expect results inside two weeks.

For those without an outdoor space you can get mung bean and alfalfa sprouts within a week with nothing more than some gauze, a jar of soil and a bright window.

Your local health food shop will have the seeds and it won't be long before you are enjoying vitamin-packed nutrients.

STEP FOUR

For not-so-fast survival food plant small cherry tomatoes that are more resilient to fruit fly, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, beans and snow peas.

Expect to see results at about eight weeks with a light daily afternoon watering. At this time of the year if you start with seedlings your vegetables will grow faster.