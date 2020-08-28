Fresh face enlisted to help boost wine tourism

WELCOME HELP: Tobin Wines operation manager Ian Dopson (left) said it would be beneficial to have year round support. Pic Adam Head

WELCOME HELP: Tobin Wines operation manager Ian Dopson (left) said it would be beneficial to have year round support. Pic Adam Head

AFTER enduring the hardships of drought, bushfires and pandemic on their own, Granite Belt wineries are set to benefit from the appointment of a wine tourism recovery officer.

The role, which is funded by the Queensland Government’s disaster recovery agreement, is set to assist cellar doors in the Southern Downs and Scenic Rim local government electorates.

Industry expert and newly appointed recovery officer Jan Douglas said the concept of role was to help the communities recover from the disasters of the past 12 months.

“While the funding for the position was initially put in place to help recover from the fires, there’s been a new focus put on the fact that there’s some recovery to happen from COVID-19,” Ms Douglas said.

“COVID-19 has brought on a whole new way of having to deliver a cellar door experience.”

Ms Douglas has been appointed to the role until the end of 2021, working with an advisory committee to determine the best course of action for the funding.

Tobin Estate operations manager Ian Dopson was pleased with the appointment of a targeted official.

“The extra push from the local government body is always appreciated in the times when we’re the busiest we’ve ever been,” Mr Dopson said.

“We need to maintain the momentum; if the accommodation is booked out and I think a lot of it is for the next three or four months, then we’re going to have the flow-on effect.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Winery launches innovative new clothing line

Pandemic could rob winemaker of final moments with sister

‘ARMAGEDDON’: Winery’s dicey encounter

BOTTOMS UP: Brewers‘ secret to perfect beer