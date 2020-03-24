Fresh face at Border Post driven to help businesses

THE Border Post has welcomed its latest recruit, media sales manager Maree Quinn.

With more than 15 years’ experience in the sales industry, Mrs Quinn hopes to create more opportunities for businesses in the region.

“While I’m in sales, I’m much more interested in finding the right product of service for a client,” Mrs Quinn said.

“Instead of ‘here’s my agenda and I’ll cram you into that’, I am much more interested in saying, ‘here’s the opportunities and this is how I can see it benefiting your business’.”

Mrs Quinn, who has worked with both News Corp and Sensis in the past, hopes businesses can “bounce their ideas” off her.

“Owning a business can be lonely – the job of staff is not to share the burden of having a business,” she said.

“If you don’t have a business partner, sometimes it always helps to have someone else to bounce ideas off.

“The big advantage with the Border Post is we can offer such a wide range of product.

“Sometimes people don’t really appreciate what a door that is to the world.”

After making the move to the Granite Belt from what she described as “the big smoke” of Brisbane two years ago, Mrs Quinn hopes to tap the online potential in Stanthorpe.

“There is so much opportunity online for businesses that are trying to attract people from outside the area as well,” she said.

In the midst of the world’s current craziness, her midterm goal is to be a resource for local businesses.

“I want to let people in business know that I’m available for them to give me a call and let me know of the challenges that they are facing,” she said.

“I’m happy to help the businesses in our town and region navigate the change that we are going through, which is obviously going to change every five minutes.

“I want to be that person for small and medium-sized businesses that don’t have that devil’s advocate or that person that can provide another bit of insight.”