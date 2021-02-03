Menu
Police are calling for witnesses over the crash which killed Stratford Dolphins Football Club member Dennis Mills.
Fresh call for witnesses over crash which killed dad

by Grace Mason
3rd Feb 2021 7:19 AM
CAIRNS police have made a fresh call for witnesses and have not ruled out laying charges over a crash which killed popular local sportsman Dennis Mills.

The 49-year-old soccer player and coach was walking on Lower Freshwater Road on January 22 when it was alleged he was hit by a passing car just before 5.30pm. He died in Cairns Hospital the next day.

A police probe by the Forensic Crash Unit is continuing into the incident with a renewed call for anyone who either saw the vehicle travelling in the area prior to the crash or was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.

Constable Stephanie Young said the car - a white Nissan Navara - was believed to have been driving north on Kamerunga Road before turning right onto Lower Freshwater Road.

The vehicle is alleged to have struck Mr Mills a short distance down the road.

The 35-year-old driver has undergone mandatory blood testing and police are awaiting the results. Anyone with information should contact police.

Originally published as Fresh call for witnesses over crash which killed Cairns dad

