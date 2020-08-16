Brisbane's horror 2020 is set to continue with the club's best forward Payne Haas facing a possible three-week suspension for a crusher tackle during Saturday's 36-8 loss to the Raiders.

The 20-year-old was slapped with a Grade Two dangerous contact charge "to the head/ neck" of Canberra's Siliva Havili in the 74th minute.

The NRL judiciary on Sunday charged the boom forward, which carries a two-week ban if Haas takes an early guilty plea.

If the Broncos choose to fight the charge, and are unsuccessful, Haas could miss three weeks.

Brisbane are still considering how they will approach the charge.

Payne Haas (right) of the Broncos looks on after a Rabbitohs try during the round 13 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Brisbane Broncos. Haas is facing 2-3 weeks.



Originally published as Fresh Bronco blow as best player faces significant ban