Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Protesters waiting for Scott Morrison. Picture: Josh Woning
Protesters waiting for Scott Morrison. Picture: Josh Woning
Politics

‘Free the refugees’: Protesters come for PM again

by Sophie Chirgwin, Michael Wray
13th Oct 2020 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Protesters have crowded the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre where Scott Morrison is due to visit today.

The Prime Minister is expected to join LNP leader Deb Frecklington today for a Leaders Lunch along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Deputy LNP Leader Tim Mander.

Refugee Solidarity Meanjin, who yesterday took responsibility for ambushing and vandalising Mr Morrison's car at UQ, have filmed themselves live on Facebook with flags and megaphones.

The protesters are chanting "free the refugees" in reference to the 120 refugees that have been detained in the Kangaroo Point Hotel.

There is also a strong union presence surrounding the entrance led by the ETU and United Workers.

ETU boss Peter Ong has been leading anti-LNP chants from the crowd of about 150 waving posters attacking the scaling back of JobKeeper.

Other signs say to "put the LNP last" while they are chanting "no to job cuts".

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks refugees scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Veterans’ push to improve housing for ‘hidden’ residents

        Premium Content Veterans’ push to improve housing for ‘hidden’ residents

        News Members of the Stanthorpe RSL are making a pledge to helping mates doing it tough.

        REVEALED: Plaza upgrades take next step

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plaza upgrades take next step

        News The Stanthorpe shopping centre is about to undergo major renovations after years of...

        Rural fireys find new home with $20K grant

        Premium Content Rural fireys find new home with $20K grant

        News The much-needing funding boost will see major infrastructure upgrades to the...