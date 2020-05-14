Menu
If you're feeling anxious then join a free sessions with headspace from Monday.
Free sessions to support COVID-19 related anxiety

Matthew Purcell
14th May 2020 12:15 PM
MOST are in need of a little mental health refreshment right now with the anxiety of COVID-19 creeping into most peoples lives.

Individuals across the Granite Belt and wider Southern Downs are being encouraged to participate in some free wellbeing sessions from next week.

Headspace will be offering the free sessions from Monday, targeting peoples ‘mindfulness’ according to program co-ordinator Colleen Wilson.

“We’re going to be running it for the next six weeks,” Ms Wilson said.

The classes will be run remotely, via Zoom, and aim to teach people methods to handle stress.

Ms Wilson said the classes are for 12-25 year olds, as well as parents and care givers.

“The sessions are going to be different each week.”

Anxiety is at an highest, thanks in part to COVID-19, but also ongoing drought concerns.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking at,” Ms Wilson said.

“The reason we’ve decided to do this is because people need a way to deal with how they’re feeling.

“People will learn the techniques with me and be able to practice them when they’re tense or stressed or worried.

“We’ve been affected as well but luckily we’ve got a great team at headspace.”

She said staff has noticed a jump in COVID-19 related stress among young people.

“We do a survey with all of the young people every time they attend headspace and we’ve noticed COVID has impacted them,” Ms Wilson said.

“In doing those interventions with young people, I’ve had very good feedback about how they feel after they’ve participated in these exercises.

“They’ve felt less stressed and more able to cope with what’s going on.”

Ms Wilson said it can take months before people start to feel the stress brought on by things like fires, drought or a pandemic.

Their aim is to provide that support before the worst sets in.

“If we can do something now to teach people how they can cope with how they’re feeling then hopefully they’ll be more able to deal when it does happen,” Ms Wilson said.

The sessions are only open to 10 people each time.

Register your interest by contacting headspace on 4661 1999 or email headspace@rhealth.com.au

Stanthorpe Border Post

