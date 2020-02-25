Free sausage sizzle to spread awareness

MEMBERS from Stanthorpe Lions Club are coming together to spread the awareness of a condition that is ”five times more common than Parkinsons”.

Lions Club member Paul Drake said he suffers from a condition called essential tremor, a nervous system disorder that causes rhythmic shaking.

“It affects my hands, voice, when I write, signing my name. It’s bloody frustrating,” Mr Drake said.

“It won’t kill you, but it will get progressively worse.”

Mr Drake hopes the free sausage sizzle held next week will spread the awareness of the condition and bring those together who suffer from essential tremor.

“The goal is to have enough people to form a support group in town so we can meet, have a coffee and not feel as though they are the only person with this condition,” he said.

Mr Drake’s wife Liz said the condition comes with a large amount of self-conscious issues.

“If your partner doesn’t want to go out then the poor wife or husband is stuck at home too.

“It’s not a disease that someone can catch so why should people with the condition be suffering in silence,” she said.

Stanthorpe Lions Club member Stuart Perrett said the couple are very passionate about the issue.

“This group will give people the opportunity to get together and not feel like people are looking at them because their hands are shaking or because they are spilling their coffee,” he said.

The free sausage sizzle will be held on Wednesday, March 4 from 10:30am outside of Amcal Pharmacy on Maryland St.