Free membership opens doors for region’s small businesses

SMALL businesses are set to benefit from the predicted ‘tourism boom’ the region is expected to see in the coming months.

A study from The University of Queensland revealed 58 per cent of Australians will be looking at travelling domestically once allowed to do so.

With this in mind, Granite Belt Wine Tourism has jumped on the opportunity early, giving small businesses the advantage they need to get ahead.

President Martin Cooper said Granite Belt Wine Tourism is offering twelve months free membership for all tourism businesses, in recognition of the hardships the region has faced.

“The free membership is our way of extending support to small businesses in our tourism industry who have really had a tough run with the COVID-19 restrictions hitting hard,” Mr Cooper said.

Mr Cooper said while there are positive signs of tourists returning to the region as restrictions relax, he said it will take ‘some time’ for businesses to fully recover.

“That’s why we are pleased to expand our support and marketing to every single tourism business for the coming twelve months and at the same time remove one financial burden in that cost of annual membership.”

That’s exactly what the membership wave has done for Leeanne Puglisi-Gangemi from Ballandean Estate Wines, saying tourism strategies would be much more difficult without the ‘invaluable asset’.

“The last few months has seen us develop our online presence with the digital marketing training provided by GBWT,” Ms Puglisi-Gangemi said.

“It has given us the confidence to push our business in a new way,” she said.

The membership is also a handy tourism tool for Briar Rose Cottages operator Debbie Perkins, who said the operation of her business would be very different without it.

“Being a member allows me to feel part of the industry,” Ms Perkins said.

“The social media exposure has done a great job at keeping consumers updated about promotions and events in our region.”

While travel restrictions are planned to ease from June 12, limits of 20 people at venues will remain until July 10, with the tourism industry then hoping to find some form of ‘normality’ again.