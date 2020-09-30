Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Free kids’ club sport under new proposal

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
30th Sep 2020 5:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

EVERY Queenslander under the age of 18 would have one of their club sport registration fees covered by the State Government each year under a $500 million plan by the Queensland Greens.

And the Government would pay the costs directly to clubs so families don't have to be reimbursed.

The Greens also want to give parents $150 vouchers to buy sports equipment while every club would be eligible to apply for a $10,000 grant to help upgrade facilities and recover from COVID-19.

The half a billion dollar plan would be achievable through the Greens' proposed 0.05 per cent levy on the big five banks.

Greens MP Michael Berkman, Parliament House, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Greens MP Michael Berkman, Parliament House, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Greens MP Michael Berkman said the average cost of a season of club sport was $775 per year, which means a family with three children could end up paying more than $2,000.

"A footy club can be the heart and soul of a community and it's a tragedy that kids and families miss out because they can't afford the fees," he said.

"It should be a right for every Queensland kid to play organised sport, regardless of their parents' ability to pay."

Mr Berkman said organised sport was crucial for children to get fit, make friends and learn new life skills.

"Our plan will transform hundreds of thousands of children's lives for the better, save families thousands of dollars a year, and inject hundreds of millions of dollars into communities across Queensland at a time when they desperately need it," he said.

Originally published as Free kids' club sport under new proposal

More Stories

greens kids club sport politics queensland election 2020 sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Drivers who refuse to have their faulty Takata airbags replaced are having their car registration cancelled while others are warned they face the same consequence if...

        QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        Premium Content QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        News The big post-pandemic opportunity Qld could miss

        Shed, caravan on fire at Dalveen property

        Premium Content Shed, caravan on fire at Dalveen property

        News Several emergency crews were required at the scene of the Granite Belt blaze.

        TOURISM BOOM: Stanthorpe’s new crown

        Premium Content TOURISM BOOM: Stanthorpe’s new crown

        News Travel restrictions have driven holiday-makers to the region, gifting the town a...