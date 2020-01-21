Free hair cuts double up for community

TAKE TWO: Olivia and Sarah Burton, Gavin Canu, Natalie Canavo, Sally Rowen, Kylie Jones and Rosalie Webb at the first day of free hair cuts.

GRANITE Belt school students will be returning to their classrooms next week in tip top shape, all thanks to the free haircut initiative at Mansara Hair.

The idea “blew up” according to Mansara Hair owner Sarah Burton, who said an extra day of free haircuts was sponsored by Vineyard Christian Church.

“They have contributed to paying staff for the whole day.

“This is too get those extra kids that miss out on the first day,” she said.

Mrs Burton said the donation also allowed Mansara Hair to purchase further supplies for their back to school hampers.

“Everyone that is here today getting their hair cut will be taking one with them,” she said.

The extra day of cutting was all thanks to Pastor Jeremy Greening, who was looking for a “unique way” to support the community.

“Our church had been given funding to help with drought relief.

“We noticed a lot of food hampers and that kind of stuff had already been done.

“Hair cuts is something that would most likely be overlooked if the family didn’t have the funding,” he said.

He said the people of Vineyard Christian Church wanted to sponsor a second day of free haircuts, to make the life of the community a little bit easier when it comes to going back to school.

“As a church we decided we just had to do something not to support those that will benefit from this assistance but also to support Mansara Hair – who had already given up a days wage and salon running costs to host the first free haircut day.”

For more information or to book an appointment for the second day of free hair cuts call Mansara Hair on 4681 0080.