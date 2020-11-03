Freak hailstorm rocks the Granite Belt

HAILSTORM: Jessica Thomas captured this photo of large hail that fell at The Summit in the early hours of Saturday morning.

LARGE hail belted parts of the Granite Belt, damaging orchards early in season in a “short, sharp” storm.

Hail the size of a 20-cent piece was reported in Thulimbah, with The Summit and Applethorpe also impacted by the storm on Saturday morning.

Sutton’s Juice Factory owner David Sutton said the damage to his orchard was part of being a grower in the region.

“We have a small amount of stone fruit, which were obviously affected because the hail was quite large, but part of being on the Granite Belt is hail – it’s part of the climate,” Mr Sutton said.

“We average about five hailstorms per year, with the exception of last year because we didn’t get any rain.

“We don’t even look (at the orchards) because you can’t really tell what percentage has been damaged.”

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, hail at least 14cm wide was reported in parts of southeast Queensland – the largest to be reported in the state.

Sutton’s Juice Factory’s David Sutton said hail is to be expected living on the Granite Belt.

Mr Sutton said the shape of the hail at his Thulimbah orchard was far more concerning than its size.

“The short jabs are worse, because if you get rain and hail it’s not that bad, but this was just a bit of rain and hard rock hitting the fruit,” he said.

“(The damage) almost hits like a star, because it hits them so hard it breaks the skin into a pattern.”

The region has been an epicentre for wet weather in the past week, with areas recording up to 42mm of rain in a day.

BOM meteorologist Peter Claassen said storm activity was likely to continue in the coming months.

“Our current outlook doesn’t look likely for rain this week, but the potential is there for the remainder of the month,” Mr Claassen said.

