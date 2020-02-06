Four women in fatal crash had ‘nowhere to go’

One woman is dead and three others injured after a Ford Falcon crossed into incoming traffic and collided with the Honda the group was carpooling to work in.

Four women inside a car that collided with another vehicle near Sydney Airport had "nowhere to go" before the fatal crash, police said.

One woman was killed and three others were injured when a white Ford Falcon driving southbound on General Holmes Dr crossed into incoming traffic in the airport tunnel and hit the Honda CRV the group was carpooling to work in about 5.40am.

A 34-year-old man behind the wheel of the Ford was critically injured and underwent surgery today.

One person has died and three have been seriously injured in a crash which has blocked the airport tunnel on General Holmes Drive. Picture: TNV

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corby said there wasn't much the Honda driver could do to avoid the crash.

"It was very unfortunate, and any fatality is a tragedy," he said.

"At this stage we're looking into the reasons why the Ford went from the southbound lane into the northbound lane and collided with the other vehicle.

"We're very interested in investigating how that happened."

Assistant Commissioner Corboy also thanked an off-duty nurse and police officer who assisted until emergency crews arrived.

Traffic in M5 tunnel remained at a standstill at 9am following the fatal crash.

"(The crash) was a particularly bad scene, having that many people injured in one crash put a lot of pressure on emergency services," he said.

"We were very lucky to have an off-duty nurse and off-duty police officer who assisted with CPR on the victims. We really appreciate their help."

Up to ten NSW Ambulance crews, including a specialist medical team, attended the scene which was described as "bedlam."

"This is an absolutely horrendous crash. As you can imagine, when paramedics arrived on scene it was absolute bedlam," NSW Ambulance Inspector Kath Rallings said.

Major delays are expected into the morning. Picture: TNV

"There were several patients in serious conditions and traffic backed up."

Bumper-to-bumper traffic gridlocked all directions around the airport this morning with westbound lanes backed up by at least 3km as crash investigators attended the scene.

Surrounding streets were also affected as authorities worked to clean-up the crash and public transport was also delayed by up to 40 minutes in Mascot.

Traffic is pictured backed up on Sydney's M5 after one person died and three were seriously injured in a crash, blocking the airport tunnel on General Holmes Drive southbound this morning. Picture: Nicholas Gray

The airport tunnel was fully reopened by 10:30am following emergency response and site investigation.

Police are appealing for further witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash in addition to tunnel CCTV seized by investigators.