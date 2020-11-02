Four weird and wild moments of union blockbusters

Exhausted forwards, intense weather and wacky hair - The Sunshine Coast Rugby Union season certainly ended in entertaining fashion.

Noosa Dolphins Rugby Union Club hosted four grand finals on Saturday, with the colts, senior women, reserve grade and A-grade all hitting the field to cap the year on a high.

While there was action aplenty, there was also an entertaining mix of moments away from the ball that kept crowds as boisterous as ever.

The Sunshine Coast Daily was on hand for the entire day.

Here are some of the more weird and wild moments that graced the sport's biggest day of the year.

Noosa player Dave Grant sports a wacky hairdo in the A-grade grand final. Picture: Tom Threadingham

1. Crazy hair

While mullets featured in most matches, one Noosa player took his grand final hairdo to the next level.

Noosa A-grade player Dave Grant got into the spirit of the day, proudly sporting a dolphin cut in honour of his club's mascot.

Some windy weather kept the players and crowd on their toes. Picture: Tom Threadingham

2. Wild weather

While big storms battered the rest of the region, Noosa's grand finals mostly escaped the carnage.

However, some strong wind wreaked havoc throughout the day not only blowing over the referees tents, flipping umbrellas inside out and knocking field markers over but making life hard for kickers.

During the reserve grade final, water carriers and players had to bravely hold the ball upright in order for kickers to convert tries or boot penalty goals.

Caloundra's Ben Williamson during the reserve grade grand final. Picture: Tom Threadingham

3. Crowd pleaser

In a particularly hilarious moment off the day, Caloundra's Ben Williamson not only had crowds cheering but laughing during the reserve grade grand final.

The big prop capped a solid run with a remarkable offload to send his teammate charging across for a try.

Caloundra's Ben Williamson during the reserve grade grand final. Picture: Tom Threadingham

A gleeful Williamson took a bow to cheering crowds following his try-scoring assist.

He was also so drained by the effort he lay flat on the ground for some time before standing, vomiting and playing on.

At halftime of the A-grade grand final a golf buggy lapped the field throwing handfuls of lollies to a chasing pack of children. Picture: Tom Threadingham

4. Lolly run

While adults had plenty to keep them entertained, the children also had a special moment to savour during the A-grade grand final.

At halftime, a golf buggy lapped the field throwing handfuls of lollies to a chasing pack of children.