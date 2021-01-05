Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four ‘distinctive’ snakes have been stolen by a group of daring burglars from a house .
Four ‘distinctive’ snakes have been stolen by a group of daring burglars from a house .
Crime

Four snakes stolen in daring burglary

by Jack Paynter
5th Jan 2021 9:10 AM

Daring burglars have stolen four live snakes from a home southwest of Melbourne.

Police said the unknown offenders broke into a house at Bannockburn sometime between 6am on December 12 and 4.30pm on December 13.

Leading Senior Constable Rohan Imms said the offenders stole four snakes described as "distinctive" from the Garonne Drive, as well as war medals, electrical goods, motorbike equipment and a white 2012 Land Rover Discovery.

He said no one was home at the time of the burglary and the goods were still yet to be recovered, including the Land Rover with registration ZBC857.

 

One of the snakes stolen during a burglary in Bannockburn on December 12.
One of the snakes stolen during a burglary in Bannockburn on December 12.

 

The four snakes were stolen on December 12 or 13.
The four snakes were stolen on December 12 or 13.

 

Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit detectives have released images of the medals, snakes and car in the hope someone recognises them and can assist police.

Any witnesses or anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

War medals were also taken from the Bannockburn house.
War medals were also taken from the Bannockburn house.

 

 

Originally published as Four snakes stolen in daring burglary

crime police theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        600+ CRIMES: Stanthorpe’s 2020 crime trends revealed

        Premium Content 600+ CRIMES: Stanthorpe’s 2020 crime trends revealed

        News Drugs, theft, assault, and more. These are the shocking trends of Stanthorpe’s illegal activity and what they mean for you.

        TOP 10: Moments that shaped SDRC in 2020

        Premium Content TOP 10: Moments that shaped SDRC in 2020

        News Pandemics, public councillor conflicts, and controversial moves. These were the...

        CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug criminals, protesters, and more

        Premium Content CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug criminals, protesters, and more

        News A court heard one man breached strict Covid quarantine laws to attend a protest on...

        Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

        Premium Content Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

        News Bruce McLeish started 2020 with empty paddocks and dry dams. But Tuesday’s storm...