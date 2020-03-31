Four new cases add to region’s confirmed total

The state total has risen to 656 confirmed cases.

DARLING Downs Health has revealed a total of 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our health region yesterday afternoon, increasing from 24 confirmed cases on Sunday.

The cases are split between Toowoomba, Kingaroy, Miles, and Warwick with Stanthorpe yet to see its first confirmed case.

Darling Downs Health has assured the community that contact tracing is underway.

”We are directly contacting people considered to be at risk.

“Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings, and general wellbeing.

“Critically, make sure you are practicing good hygiene and staying home if you’re sick. “Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.”

