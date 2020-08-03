Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Four injured in bus, car crash near Townsville school

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Aug 2020 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Four people have been injured in a crash involving a bus and car near a Townsville high school.

Paramedics were called to the crash at the corner of Gouldian Ave and South Vickers Rd, Condon, nearby Thuringowa State High School.

Four patients suffered minor injuries and are being assessed by paramedics.

The crash happened about 9.40am.

In a separate incident, a patient became entrapped in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Riverway Dr, Allambie Lane at Rasmussen shortly after 10am.

The patient has since been freed from the wreckage.

Paramedics are one scene.

MORE NEWS

Pipe spat: State ditches 'measly' Federal cash

'Critical week': No new cases but that may change

Man suffers head injuries in tractor incident

 

 

 

Originally published as Four injured in bus, car crash near school

More Stories

bus crash car crash crash high school townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly woman rushed to hospital after morning crash

        premium_icon Elderly woman rushed to hospital after morning crash

        News The woman’s car reportedly struck a tree in Ballandean.

        Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        premium_icon Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        News The Granite Belt workers were meant to return to Vanuatu months ago but fear they...

        What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        premium_icon What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        News From political ties to several properties, here’s what each of the new faces to...

        New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

        premium_icon New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

        News The pop-up facility is expected to open in the Southern Downs next week, targeting...