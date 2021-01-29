Four in 24 hours: Teens charged with car theft spree

Two teenage boys have been charged with a number of traffic and property offences after they were allegedly involved in the theft of four cars in 24 hours across the Brisbane region.

Police will allege that around 1.45am on Thursday two Mercedes-Benz cars and a Toyota Landcruiser were stolen from Sungold Place in Eight Miles Plains.

A short time later one of the Mercedes-Benz cars was involved in a crash on Victor street, but the offenders left on foot before police arrived.

Around midday police saw the stolen Landcruiser on Compton Road in Calamvale, where they used unmarked vehicles and Polair to track the car.

The Landcruiser was driven into Brisbane City and then southbound on the Pacific Motorway.

When the car was stopped by traffic on the M1 at Woolloongabba around 1.30pm, police cordoned and arrested the two boys in the car without incident.

The pair have been denied police bail and were remanded in custody until their appearances at the Children's Magistrates Court.

A 15-year-old Rocklea boy has been charged with five offences, including attempted burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and entering premises with intent to commit indictable offence.

A 17-year-old South Maclean boy has also been charged with five offences, including burglary and commit indictable offence, receiving tainted property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

It's further alleged that the pair were involved in a burglary on Thursday morning in Bordeaux Street, Eight Mile Plains, as well as the theft of a Honda hatchback from Lamona Circuit in Sunnybank on Wednesday night.

It comes only two days after a 17-year-old boy allegedly stole a Toyota LandCruiser and ran a red light in Alexandra Hills, which took the lives of Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field.

Police are appealing for any information regarding the location of a silver Mercedes CLS400 2015 model with Queensland registration MBZ07, and a Honda Civic 2012 model with Queensland registration 976XRM.

Originally published as Four in 24 hours: Teens charged with car theft spree