Police have charged four drivers in the past three days. Picture: Trevor Veale
News

Four drivers charged on same road in three days

Saavanah Bourke
9th Jun 2020 10:46 AM
POLICE have charged four drivers in the past three days along Inglewood Texas Rd in Texas.

Sergeant Greg Finucane said the four intercepts were made between June 3 and June 6 as motorists took advantage of the relaxed travel restrictions.

Sgt Finucane said a 52-year-old Bilinga man was intercepted by police on June 3 and was found to have a small quantity of cannabis and a utensil used for smoking cannabis in his possession.

“He will appear in the Inglewood Magistrates Court on September 3,” Sgt Finucane said.

On June 6, a 56-year-old Benaraby man had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.061 per cent.

“The man had his licence suspended for 24 hours and he will appear in the Inglewood Magistrates Court on September 3 to have the matter heard,” Sgt Finucane said.

Police intercepted a 46-year-old Nanango man on the same day who was in possession of a utensil that had been used to smoke methamphetamine.

“He will also appear in the Inglewood Magistrates Court on September 3 to have the matter heard,” Sgt Finucane said.

A 29-year-old New South Wales man was issued a $400 infringement notice after police noticed his vehicle had been illegally modified and was not in compliance with Australian standards.

With more police on the roads, drivers are warned to do the right thing and obey the law.

Stanthorpe Border Post

