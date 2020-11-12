Foundation finds feet after lengthy closure

BACK TO WORK: Megan Ballard, Leslie Davies, Endeavour facility manager Trevor Fenn, Tom Potts and Gordon Richie (front) are all happy to see the Stanthorpe Recycling Facility reopen.

BACK TO WORK: Megan Ballard, Leslie Davies, Endeavour facility manager Trevor Fenn, Tom Potts and Gordon Richie (front) are all happy to see the Stanthorpe Recycling Facility reopen.

THE doors at Stanthorpe’s Endeavour Foundation are ready to re-open, after COVID-19 restrictions forced its closure eight months ago.

It’s a milestone facility manager Trevor Fenn didn’t believe would happen this year due to a decline in staff numbers.

“In Stanthorpe, particularly, we don’t have many supported employers and we can certainly take on more,” Mr Fenn said.

“With COVID earlier in the year, we had to shut down and we lost a couple of our staff who were of age to retire.”

The foundation works closely with people in the community who have an intellectual disability.

According to Mr Fenn, it is as important for staff to have important social interactions as it is to fulfil jobs.

“The foundation looks at it as a lifelong commitment,” he said.

“It gives them meaningful employment and independence; they have a belonging with the group they’re with.

“That employment part of it, is the same for all of us, it gives us social standing.”

Megan Ballard, Leslie Davies, Gordon Richie and Tom Potts are happy to be back working at the Stanthorpe Recycling Facility.

The High St centre works with close to 40 people to help them find work at the facility’s recycling operation.

Taking unwanted items from around the house and stopping them from going to landfill, Mr Fenn said there was always positive support from the community at the shop.

“There’s no one haggling from most of the customers that come in and it’s likely because they know it’s going to a good cause,” he said.

“We have fairly cheap stuff as well, but people know where the money is going, so it’s very well received.”

Stanthorpe Recycling Shop will be open from noon until 4pm on Thursdays and Saturdays.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

LEST WE FORGET: Stanthorpe reflects on rich military history

‘SPUD-TASTIC’: Show food icon locks in Stanthorpe return

Christmas bookings confirm astounding year for tourism

Pop-up store brings Christmas joy to Stanthorpe