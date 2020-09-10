Menu
Former student teacher charged over alleged sexual assault

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
8th Sep 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 2:27 PM
A FORMER student teacher has been charged after an alleged sexual assault of a young girl on the Mid North Coast.

In June, detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad began an investigation following reports a 14-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested a 27-year-old man at a home at Port Macquarie last Friday

The man, who is a former student teacher, was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with two counts of have sexual intercourse with person (between 14 and 16 years).

Police will allege in court that the man met the child at a school in the state's Mid North Coast two years ago, before communicating with her through a social media application.

It will be further alleged the man sent sexually explicit material to the girl, and sexually assaulted her on two occasions between July 2018 and June 2019.

The man appeared at Port Macquarie Bail Court on Saturday, where he was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at the same court on November 5. Investigations are continuing.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

