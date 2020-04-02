Former Stanthorpe man allegedly linked to major drug syndicate

Reece William Luscombe, 30, was denied bail and remanded in custody. He is charged with trafficking and other drug offending.

A POPULAR Mackay beauty worker will remain behind bars on remand until she can front a $10,000 surety over allegations she and others were key players in a drug syndicate linked to an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Four people, aged 26 to 30, appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 1 charged with trafficking and other offences over what detectives allege was a major ring in the region.

It is alleged the network was linked to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Former Stanthorpe man, Reece William Luscombe, 30, applied for and was refused bail.

Co-accused Chloe Victoria Smith, 26, who is in a relationship with Mr Luscombe, and Jack Michael Thomson, 26, and Shannon Matthew Hita, 30, were all granted bail on strict conditions that included handing over a $10,000 surety.

As of late Wednesday it was confirmed that none of the three had their surety provided and were not released on bail.

Other conditions are residential, reporting and no contact orders against 11 people, including Mr Luscombe.

Shoal Point woman Chloe Victoria Smith, 26, is charged with trafficking and other drug offences.

Mr Thomson is also not allowed to contact his partner, who is listed among the 11.

She is not accused of any wrongdoing.

They each must also surrender their passport if they have one or if not, they must not apply for a passport.

Their arrests come after a police operation - Romeo Suitcase - targeting an alleged drug network that spanned from the Gold Coast to Cairns over six months.

Matters against the four have been adjourned to July 20.