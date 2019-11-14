Menu
Bushfires
Former QFES commissioner to address bushfire forum

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
FORMER Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Lee Johnson hopes this evening's bushfire forum will raise people's awareness of the changing bushfire seasons.

Mr Johnson is one of several speakers taking part at the Toowoomba Escarpment Bushfire Forum at Toowoomba TAFE tonight. 

He said that with the changing climate, Australia was experiencing more periods of higher bushfire intensity - and people needed to be prepared. 

"Bushfire hasn't been traditionally Queensland's number one natural hazard. That's starting very much to change," he said. 

Mr Johnson was a Commissioner with QFES for 13 years and is a member of the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action Group. 

The forum will also hear from USQ Senior Lecturer Dr Barbara Ryan, town planner Adam Cowell, and QFES safety staff. 

The forum will take place at the A Block lecture theatre at Toowoomba TAFE from 6-8pm. 

