Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Former pollie spots UFO in remote Top End

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
28th Sep 2020 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

FLASHING lights over the Peron Island North have baffled former politician Gerry Wood and his family, who believe the two yellow and green lights are a UFO.

Mr Wood was at Bulgul with his wife and her three sisters when they noticed the two lights shining over the water last Tuesday at 7.37pm.

The lights appeared to be over the Peron Island North about 20 degrees above the horizon.

"All you could see were these two lights and then it stopped and then went back(wards)," Mr Wood said.

 

 

Gerry Wood reckons he saw a UFO last week over the Peron Island North. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Gerry Wood reckons he saw a UFO last week over the Peron Island North. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

 

MORE UFO NEWS

World UFO Day the perfect time to turn your eyes to the NT's skies

We're not saying it's aliens … but it's definitely aliens

AB-DUCK-TED: 'I'm not quackers, but aliens stole my feathered friends'

 

Despite using binoculars, the group was unable to figure out what the flashing lights were but say it was too remote to be a drone, plane or military activity.

"I just don't know why someone would have something flying over the North Peron Islands and I can't see any military use," he said.

"I could have rung North Korea to see if they were doing anything, we don't know."

 

 

Gerry Wood reckons he saw a UFO last week over the Peron Island North. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Gerry Wood reckons he saw a UFO last week over the Peron Island North. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford

Mr Wood rated the sighting as 10 Gerrys on the Gerrymeter, the UFO scale developed by the NT News to gauge the credibility of a UFO sighting.

He based his rating off the fact that there was a picture and multiple witnesses.

The NT News however has given Mr Wood's sighting a 4.5 out of five as no one was beamed up into the sky by the UFO.

Originally published as Former pollie spots UFO in remote Top End

More Stories

Show More
northern territory politician ufo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MOTEL HALTED: Approved High St plans grounded

        Premium Content MOTEL HALTED: Approved High St plans grounded

        News The property of a planned 16-room motel has been put on the market despite the region’s rapid rise in toursim.

        Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        Premium Content Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        News One of the brothers says he was provoked after a man flashed his penis and started...

        Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        News A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en-route to treat an 18-year-old who has sustained a...

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        Council News A $20K boost will give the park the facelift Stanthorpe has been waiting for. Find...