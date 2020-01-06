Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Businessman Anthony Keith Silver has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the corporate regulator.
Businessman Anthony Keith Silver has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the corporate regulator.
Business

Former businessman accused of $1.8m fraud

by JACOB MILEY
6th Jan 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Gold Coast businessman has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the corporate regulator.

Anthony Keith Silver, also known as Tony Silver, faces five counts of fraud with a value of $1.8 million.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission will allege Mr Silver dishonestly caused detriment to investors by using investment funds for purposes other than what had been anticipated back in 2009 and 2010.

The charges were heard briefly in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning where it was described as a "complex fraud matter".

The court heard there was a "significant amount of documents" in the brief of evidence.

"It's going to be a complex fraud matter, it's likely to go to trial, it's likely senior counsel will be involved at some point," Mr Silver's solicitor said.

Mr Silver was released on conditional bail and the matter will next be heard on February 17.

anthony keith silver business crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Southern Downs mobile speed camera locations

        premium_icon REVEALED: Southern Downs mobile speed camera locations

        News There are over 50 locations in the Southern Downs that you could get done for speeding. Here are all of them.

        Wine sector the climate change canary in the coalmine

        premium_icon Wine sector the climate change canary in the coalmine

        News A Ballandean winemaker says climate change is the cause of a number of issues...

        Optimistic sentiment as new year dawns

        premium_icon Optimistic sentiment as new year dawns

        News Reflecting on a devastating year for the region, local business owners remain...

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Crime The man, believed to be in his 40s, asked her to get in his vehicle