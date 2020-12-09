Formal crash driver faces dangerous drive charge

A 44-year-old man who police say was doing a burnout before he crashed on the way to a high school formal has fronted court.

Wisam El Haouli faced Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with one count of dangerous driving after the incident in Moffat Beach on November 18.

A driver was taken into police custody after a car smashed into a Moffat Beach cafe.

Two customers of Moffat Beach Brewing Co, a man in his 50s and his wife, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

The Glenview man and two passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, were not physically injured in the crash.

Mr El Haouli's solicitor Bradford Hill said he had recently received a description of facts of the case and asked Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist for a four-week adjournment so he could attain instructions.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court an adjournment would also assist police.

Senior Constable Burrell said police were waiting for the mechanical report of the crashed vehicle.

Mr Stjernqvist adjourned the matters to January 20, next year.