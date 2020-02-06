Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

THE heartstrings of a nation have been tugged regularly in recent months as we’ve seen images of dead or severely injured koalas.

Countless animals have been killed and their homes decimated by fires and drought.

What about those animals that some consider a pest?

The flying fox population within the Granite Belt has drastically dwindled.

The September bushfires destroyed a large amount of the natural habitat used by flying foxes, including a roost site near Applethorpe.

Between 2000-2500 black and red flying foxes have reportedly taken up roost on Quart Pot Creek after being forced to relocate.

Betty Balch from the Granite Belt Wildlife Carers said people simply didn’t care as much for bats as they did for koalas or wombats.

“Earlier on after the fires we had quite a few brought in starving. They were little ones mainly,” Ms Balch said.

“What happened to their mothers? I don’t know.

“They were dehydrated more than anything. I think the heat really knocked it out of them.”

Over the years bats have caused havoc to Granite Belt farms, laying waste to crops.

“In a fruit growing area like here people aren’t going to care as much. Certainly not,” Ms Balch said.

“The fruit boys would hit them on the head as soon as look at them.

“But they’re very necessary. They’re the main pollinators of our rainforests and rainforests are the lungs of the earth.”

Because of the fires, Ms Balch suggests they’ve opted to remain further north.

Where they previously took up residence on the outskirts of town, they’re now at home along the creek.

Runners and walkers have noticed their presence.

Avid runner Glen Brunckhorst said he had noticed bats as he ran under some trees but he had not had any issues.

“Not heard of anyone not going for runs along the creek because of this,” he said.

“I don’t have an issue with them.”

According to Queensland Health, flying foxes pose a very low risk to human health.

Southern Downs Regional Council has commissioned the development of a Flying Fox Management Plan that’s due for completion by the end of March.