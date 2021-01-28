Menu
Rebecca Danelle Cherrie, 36, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count each of fraud and uttering a forged document. FILE PHOTO
Forgery: Unlicensed driver sends dodgy documents to police

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
28th Jan 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM
A Baree woman has faced court after providing police a forged document, claiming it to be a special hardship order allowing her to drive despite being disqualified by court order.

Rebecca Danelle Cherrie, 36, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count each of forging a document and uttering a forged document.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Cherrie was intercepted by police in Mount Morgan on June 27, 2020 where it was revealed she was driving without a licence.

Sgt Dalton said Cherrie told police she had a temporary special hardship order that allowed her to drive.

He said Cherrie emailed a photograph of a letter from the Department of Transport and Main Roads to Mount Morgan Police Station on July 2.

He said Cherrie provided police with the original document on July 8, which had a number of inconsistencies with the document in the Department of Transport records.

He said inconsistencies included Cherrie's address on the document, the address of the customer service centre, Cherrie's client reference number, the date in the heading that was relevant to when the licence existed and the hearing date.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowan said his client sent the email out of "stupidity".

"It was a panic reaction," Mr McGowan said.

"She was always going to get caught."

Cherrie was fined $700 with criminal convictions recorded.

forgery rockhampton magistrates court
