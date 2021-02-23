Merchandise sold, money donated for crash victim’s family

New disturbing details emerge about Kyle Ascough’s tragic death as his heartbroken fiancee takes to social media to honour his memory.

Funds are flowing in for the grieving family of Kyle Ascough, the 29-year-old Warner father-of-three who died in a tragic motorcycle accident at the weekend.

Kyle's fiancee Gopi Turner co-created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral costs and to ensure his three children, Rylan, Alaska and Braja, are provided for in his absence.

Kyle Ascough leaves behind his fiancee, Gopi Turner, and his three children, Rylan, Alaska and Braja.

"Kyle was always the most generous and biggest provider," Ms Turner wrote on her Facebook profile.

"It's time for us to return the favour by giving him the funeral he deserves and the biggest send off, just the way he would have wanted it.

"We will be putting the rest of the money in bank accounts divided into (three) for our children."

Kyle Ascough’s motorcycle collided with an oncoming car at the intersection of Lilley Rd and Beech Drive, Cashmere, about 8pm at the weekend.

Family friend Kadie Maccaronio said she worked with Ms Turner to "support his three kids and give them the start to their life their dad was always trying to give them."

Further funds will be taken from merchandise sales of the Kyle Ascough memorial shirt, created by Ms Turner in tribute to "The King, The Don".

Grieving fiancee Gopi Turner created commemorative shirts to ensure Kyle Ascough's name lives on.

The shirts retail for $20 and read, "Forever 29" on the back.

"He always said he wanted his name to live on and it really will," Ms Turner said.

"He was the best man I ever knew and he left this world undefeated."

It is understood Kyle's motorcycle crashed into an incoming car at the intersection of Lilley Rd and Beech Drive, Cashmere, about 8pm on Saturday, February 20.

He died at the scene.

Gopi Turner with Kyle Ascough. The pair had gotten engaged less than a year ago.

In a heartbreaking video posted to social media, Ms Turner described how Kyle's body "got launched all the way" down the road, prompting his family and friends to move their flowers and tributes closer to that location.

Paramedics attended to the Mr Ascough, who was described at the time as being in a critical condition. Police later confirmed the young father from Warner died at the scene.

"We're moving it all down there because that's where his body landed," she said.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Sunday night, after receiving multiple calls about people standing on the roadway and conducting burnouts.



The scene was cleared within half an hour and no charges were laid.

More than $1000 of the $10,000 target has been raised for the family in under 16 hours, with 18 donors and more than 300 shares.

