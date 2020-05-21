FOR SALE: Top properties that could be yours

LUXURY: 233 Eukey Rd, Kyoomba stands out from the pack.

LUXURY: 233 Eukey Rd, Kyoomba stands out from the pack.

THE Granite Belt housing market may have taken a dip in recent months but there's still some stand out properties for sale.

COVID-19 travel restrictions have affected property sales and local agents have reported fewer inquiries, yet there's optimism about the future.

Julie Jones from Crisp Real Estate said post-COVID-19 might see people looking to make a tree change.

"We might find in the future it will be really good for the area because a lot of people might decide they want to live in the country," she said.

Real Estate Industry Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella said it was vital the State Government supports the industry in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"Protecting and sustaining the Queensland real estate sector is critical to safeguarding our property market and supporting our local economy," Ms Mercorella said.

Despite that, we can still dream.

The Border Post has come up with a list of 10 stunning and unique properties or businesses that warrant attention of interested buyers, either now, or in the future.

The list is subjective, with dozens of other beautiful homes, properties and businesses on the market.

Thornbury property at 5314 Mount Lindesay Rd, Liston.

Thornbury Lodge

Near the village of Liston, Thornbury is set on 52 hectares of rolling pastures.

There is a machinery shed plus a storage shed and stock yards. The property can capably carry 60 head of cattle.

The craftsman built cavity brick homestead of 320sqm is just 14 years old.

The lodge is presently used as 5 star accommodation catering for groups of up to 5 couples as well as owners private retreat. Thornbury could easily be a personal residence lending itself to stud farm for horses or cattle.

Where - 5314 Mt Lindesay Rd, Liston

Price - $1,800,000

Picturesque winery could be yours

Ever wanted to own your own award-winning winery?

The famed Robert Channon Wines at Amiens is on the market.

With a total area of 40 hectares, the winery was established in 1998 by Robert and Peggy Channon and rests on an altitude of nearly 950 metres, making it one of Australia's highest wineries.

The winery complex includes a cellar door with sales and storage areas, a tasting bench, an office, Swigmore Hall, Singing Lake Cafe and a view to die for.

There's also a separate house included on the property.

Where - Bradley Ln, Amiens

Price - $1,950,000

Back Creek Estate

The entire property has been renovated from top to bottom and is an excellent opportunity for a restaurant, cafe, cellar door and function centre.

The restaurant and residence (3 bed) are split into two buildings and there's an American style barn as well.

The commercial kitchen is very well designed and fitted out; the bar and dining area are spacious and attractive and lead to a great deck area which overlooks bushland.

Where - 396 Back Creek Rd, Severnlea

Price - $650,000

Photos View Photo Gallery

Much-loved business on the market

Lucille and Michael Jensen's Pink Poppies in the main CBD of Stanthorpe has hit the market.

The business has been successfully operating for the past 10 years and is well supported locally and by visitors to the Granite Belt.

"We have experienced strong growth in sales since relocating to the larger premises, with the addition of a selection of women's clothing and new lines," Mrs Jensen said.

The store has been fully renovated with carparking at the front and rear.

Where - 149 High St, Stanthorpe

Price - $139,000

A slice of Stanthorpe history

Located on the corner of the main intersection in Stanthorpe, directly opposite the Post Office, the owners of the Commercial Hotel are offering the freehold hotel for sale or lease. Downstairs has the main bar and the dining area, wine bar and kitchen with two open fireplaces. Upstairs is the owners accommodation and living area plus eight guests rooms.

Where - 11 Maryland St, Stanthorpe

Price - $1,450,000

Rural tranquillity

Set on a 70 Acre rural allotment you will find this stunning, as new home at Greenlands.

Extremely well presented, modern home with large open kitchen, dining and living area with access to covered outdoor spaces purposefully positioned to make the most of the winter sun.

Double garage under roof with an additional 6m X 6m steel framed shed set up for use as a weekender.

Where - 97 Browns Lane, Greenlands

Price - $585,000

Luxury on the hill

With its unique design, high quality fixtures and fittings, attention to detail, peaceful location and amazing views this property is a standout.

"Without a doubt, this would be one of the most stunning homes i have come across on the Granite Belt," Bruce Green from Cold Country Real Estate said.

With construction of the main residence completed in 2013 this home offers three bedrooms with two bathrooms plus a separate toilet, powder room and two bedroom guesthouse.

Where - 233 Eukey Rd

Price - $1,100,000

Summit Estate Wines at 291 Granite Belt Dr, The Summit.

Atop The Summit

Summit Estate Wines offers the discerning buyer the opportunity to walk straight into a fully operational vineyard and cellar door.

"This is an award-winning winery/vineyard and has huge accolades from James Halliday through to Gourmet Traveller Australia Best Cellar Door Additional Experience in 2018," Scott Mann from Cec Mann Real Estate Property Services said.

The five hectare of vineyard is planted with both white and red varieties.

Summit Estate offers a unique opportunity to build further on the ever growing tourist market.

Where - 291 Granite Belt Drive

Price - $875,000

Country cottage charm

This beauty is only 16km west of Stanthorpe and it sits on 32.37 hectares, all fenced into six paddocks with shelter sheds to provide shade for stock.

Sitting proud among the gardens is the lovely 2 bedroom residence.

If you're looking for a lovely tree change property in the country with established walking tracks, numerous birds and wildlife, this might just be the one you've been looking for.

Where - 1587 Texas Rd, Greenlands

Price - $385,000

Quart Pot views

You'll find few houses in Stanthorpe with nicer views than this.

Positioned directly opposite Quart Pot Creek, this modern colonial boasts 360m2 of living area including living, kitchen and dining areas. Two downstairs bedrooms as well as another spacious bedroom and living area upstairs.

Yard is paved and comprises cottage garden and private gazebo.

Few nicer places to sit out on the deck with some local wine and soak up the beauty of Stanthorpe.

Where - 41 Leslie Parade, Stanthorpe

Price - $648,000

To find out more about these properties, or any others, head to www.realestate.com.au or contact the agents directly.