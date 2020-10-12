Football officials consider major competition shake-up

COVID CUP: Football Stanthorpe are looking at adopting a social fixture, hoping to attract more players in the community.

COVID CUP: Football Stanthorpe are looking at adopting a social fixture, hoping to attract more players in the community.

THE success of Football Stanthorpe’s COVID-safe season could see the format adopted permanently.

The relaxed format has seen players from the league’s five clubs compete in mixed teams and encouraged greater involvement from the wider community.

Football Stanthorpe president Cameron Gow said committee members were meeting regularly to discuss the future of the game in the region.

“There’s a range of people from across the community who have decided to play because it was social,” he said.

“There’s certainly a need or desire to provide football and I think it’ll be become something we’ll try and have in some way, shape or form.”

Football Stanthorpe could adopt the reduced season, with juniors playing mini tournaments every three weeks.

With games played at one venue on Saturday afternoon, Gow said there had only been positive feedback from players and parents.

“People missed the game and the social aspect of it, getting out and talking to different people,” he said.

“It’s excellent that people in the community are looking to play sport; all the clubs and organisations are putting their shoulder towards making sure the COVID plans are in place.”

