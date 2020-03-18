Menu
Football idiot sorry for coronavirus breach

by Skysports.com
18th Mar 2020 10:30 AM

Mason Mount has apologised to Chelsea bosses for playing football in public when he was meant to be self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The England midfielder was spotted with West Ham star and best friend Declan Rice at a football centre near Barnet on Sunday.

Chelsea's players have been following government guidelines to self-isolate after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The Blues' Cobham training ground will remain closed while the squad and staff are in self-isolation, with training potentially resuming in the week beginning March 23.

Mount is understood to have been reminded of his responsibilities by Chelsea, but the 21-year-old has also phoned Chelsea chiefs to apologise.

According to the Mail, Mount has now spoken with Lampard over the phone and apologised for his actions.

Meeting in person would have been preferable, but the Blues' first-team stars have been ordered to stay away from Cobham for 14 days following Hudson-Odoi's diagnosis.

 

Mason Mount hit himself with a red card.
Mount is understood to have "held up his hands" and admitted that his actions were wrong.

It was initially reported the club and Lampard were "furious" with the rising star. prompting reports the club would consider hitting Mount with a fine - but the anger has since subsided.

Thankfully Hudson-Odoi is now completely clear of the illness.

He stated on Instagram: "As you may be aware, I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I've recovered from.

"I followed the health guidelines and self-isolated myself from everybody for the week.

"Hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care."

Chelsea players have been posting on social media about their efforts to keep fit while stuck at home, while club bosses have ordered a deep clean of their Surrey training centre.

The Premier League is currently suspended until at least April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rice was not under the same restrictions from West Ham as his England teammate Mount.

