Football clubs reduce fees for struggling families

Stanthorpe City Football Club hopes the reduced sign on fees will encourage juniors to play.

Stanthorpe City Football Club hopes the reduced sign on fees will encourage juniors to play.

FOOTBALL clubs in Stanthorpe will be reducing their sign-on fees for 2020 to make it affordable for struggling families to put their children in the sport.

The reduction in fees came from extra funding provided by Stanthorpe Football, chairman Cameron Gow said.

“That decision to provide some funding back to the clubs was made by the previous board,” Gow said.

“It was announced at the 2019 Football Stanthorpe presentation that an amount of money will be given back to the clubs.”

Gow said the 2020 Football Stanthorpe board inherited the decision for the money’s purpose, distributing the donation at the end of last year.

“There has been no change in that direction,” he said.

“The current board to the best of my knowledge certainly supports the decision made by the previous board.”

Gow said there was no specific area in which the funding was to be spent but the idea of reducing fees was encouraged.

“Most clubs have gone down that track of reducing their fees,” he said.

“There is no enforcement. The amount of money to subsidise the six clubs and how they choose to spend it is up to them. The previous board had no rules or regulations with how that money was going to be spent.”

Stanthorpe City Football Club was one of the “majority” that decided to reduce their fees for the upcoming season.

Registrar Peter Biddulph said the main reason behind it was to make playing sport more viable for families.

“Especially the families that have two or three kids that want to play,” he said.