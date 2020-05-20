Menu
Stanthorpe Carlton United Football Club players. (note: taken prior to social distancing laws)

News

Football club shares more than $15,000 in volunteer funding

Saavanah Bourke
20th May 2020 10:54 AM
IN light of National Volunteer Week four community groups across the Southern Downs will benefit from more than $15,000 in grants.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said grants are part of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund, assisting the volunteers in the region who are ‘unpaid but not unrecognised’.

Mr Littleproud said Stanthorpe Carlton United Football Club, a club which operates on a 100 per cent volunteer basis will receive $5000 to contribute toward coaching clinics, first aid courses and the training of both volunteers and coaches.

While this is welcomed news to club president Amy Torrisi, she said nothing can currently be set in stone until restrictions relax further.

“At this stage there is no set dates as to when this will happen because of the situation we are currently in,” Mrs Torrisi said.

Stanthorpe Carlton United Football Club volunteers. (note: taken prior to social distancing laws)


“Once we can get it all underway the club will receive those benefits this coming season and into next season and the season following that.”

She said the development of both the club’s volunteers and coaches will reflect positively on the players.

“They are the ones who are training the kids in community sport.

“These grants are so important for the development of our players because they are coached by volunteers.”

As for the chance of the club to get a game or two in this season, Mrs Torrisi said she is feeling confident looking ahead.

“We are positive a football season is going to happen.

“When it is safe to go ahead our Carlton sides will have everybody ready to go and get back out onto the pitch.”

Mr Littleproud said grants are a token of appreciation to support those who serve in the community.

“The club draws in many people from around the Granite Belt whether they’re players, supporters, families or volunteers.

“I’m sure that supporting the development of volunteers means the whole community benefits.

“This has a positive flow-on effect on our communities, quality of life and how we support each other,” he said.

Stanthorpe Border Post

