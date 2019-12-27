Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Hit and Run at Elimbah
Crime

Footage shows crazy hit-run driver on the loose

Ashley Carter
by
27th Dec 2019 1:15 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released dashcam footage of a car believed to be involved in a hit and run crash on Christmas Day where a P-plater was forced off the road at Elimbah.

Ebony Rich, 18, was driving her Suzuki Swift along Beerburrum Rd when she was struck from behind by a maroon Subaru Impreza about 9.20am.

The impact caused her to lose control and crash into a ditch.

>> ANGRY DAD HUNTS 'PARASITE' WHO LEFT DAUGHTER TO DIE

>> FAMILY'S HORROR AS CRASH USED IN ONLINE SCAM

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including cuts to her head and bruising.

The Subaru Impreza, which bore stolen number plates 373EMZ, fled the scene.

The Burpengary Forensic Crash Unit has released vision of the same car being driven erratically before the crash along Steve Irwin Way before turning onto Beerburrum Rd.

Anyone who recognises the car or knows its current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
beerburrum rd crime dashcam ebony rich editors picks hit and run crash queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        premium_icon Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        News ONE Stanthorpe dad was pulled over for drink-driving on his way to pick up kids from daycare.

        IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

        premium_icon IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

        News SEE which unmissable Southern Downs crime events made our top ten this year.

        New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        premium_icon New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        News The Kent Saddlery has welcomed a new addition to the family.

        Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        premium_icon Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        Environment Kieran O'Brien and Richard and Louise Linehan dig deep for drought.