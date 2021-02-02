Folau poised for shock NRL return

St George Illawarra have formally submitted a request to the NRL to register the contract of wayward star Israel Folau.

Folau is contracted to the Catalans Dragons but is reluctant to return to the Super League club because of personal reasons.

However, St George Illawarra are looking to hand the 31-year-old a career lifeline.

"We are genuinely interest in having him join the club," Dragons boss Ryan Webb told the Daily Telegraph. "We've spoken to key stakeholders internally and now we have asked the NRL if they would consider registering his contract. We expect a range of opinions regarding the decision."

Israel Folau has not played in the NRL since 2010. Picture: Darren England

Folau hasn't played in the NRL since 2010 where he turned out for the Broncos. He was sacked from the Wallabies after various social media posts.

The NRL have previously said Folau would not be welcomed back into the code. Former chairman and current Commissioner Peter Beattie said Folau was banned from playing.

"Israel Folau fails the NRL's inclusiveness culture, which is a policy strongly supported by the ARLC," Beattie said in 2019. "The ARLC therefore would not support his registration to play NRL."

